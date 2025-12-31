Chase Brown misses practice with an illness

Bengals running back Chase Brown missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.

Brown has played in all 16 games this season, rushing for 947 yards and six touchdowns on 219 carries. He has never had a 1,000-yard season, rushing for 990 yards last season.

The Bengals saw five other players sit out the final Wednesday practice of their season.

Tight end Cam Grandy (chest), defensive tackle B.J. Hill (ankle), wide receiver Charlie Jones (ankle), cornerback Josh Newton (hamstring) and defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) spent the session rehabbing.

Center Matt Lee (knee) was limited. He is in his 21-day return-to-practice window.