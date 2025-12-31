 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson has “no doubt” he has a bright future

  
Published December 31, 2025 03:47 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will not be activated from injured reserve for the team’s Week 18 game, which means his third NFL season will end with him on injured reserve due to an orbital fracture he suffered in October.

Richardson had appeared in two games as a reserve before that injury, but neither the missed time nor losing a preseason competition with Daniel Jones for the starting job has dimmed Richardson’s confidence in his capabilities.

“Oh, yeah,” Richardson said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “No doubt. If I’ve still got a chance to play football, then it’s all out there.”

It’s fair to wonder if that future will be in Indianapolis. If the Colts re-sign Jones this offseason, they’ll likely plan for him to start once he’s cleared to return from a torn Achilles and Richardson will be in the last year of his contract with a team that has clearly moved in a different direction. A trade could be a possibility, but he also missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder injury and his limited on-field work has not done much to make him look like the franchise quarterback the Colts hoped to get at the top of the 2023 draft.