Shane Steichen confirms Riley Leonard to start, Anthony Richardson won’t be activated off IR

  
Head coach Shane Steichen has confirmed what was previously reported.

Via multiple reporters, Steichen said in his Wednesday press conference that Riley Leonard will start at quarterback for the Colts on Sunday against the Texans, ending a surprising, remarkable run from 44-year-old QB Philip Rivers.

It will be Leonard’s first start of his rookie campaign. Leonard has appeared in four games this year, completing 18-of-33 passes for 145 yards with two interceptions.

Steichen noted Rivers will stick around this week, though Seth Henigan is likely to be Indianapolis’ backup QB.

Additionally, Anthony Richardson will not be activated off of injured reserve, with Steichen noting that Richardson still has vision limitations after suffering an orbital fracture midseason. Richardson has been back at practice recently, but is not ready for game action.