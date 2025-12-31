 Skip navigation
Ed Oliver injured his meniscus while doing torn biceps rehab

  
Published December 31, 2025 04:18 PM

When Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver went on injured reserve with a torn biceps earlier this season, there was some hope that he’d be able to return in the postseason.

That possibility has been altered by an injury to his knee that Oliver suffered while rehabbing. Head coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that Oliver had a surgical procedure to repair the injury and that it “probably adds a little bit of cloudiness to his return window.”

“So I don’t have as much clarity on that return, but there’s still a chance that it’s somewhere where they initially forecasted it to be,” McDermott said, via Matt Perrino of NewYorkUpstate.com.

Oliver’s return would be a major boost to the Buffalo defensive line, but it doesn’t appear to be anything that the team can count on as they prepare for another bid to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in the Josh Allen era.