SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac is on top of Q1

SAN DIEGO, California: Chase Sexton began his tenure with Kawasaki with the fastest qualification lap last week in Anaheim, but it was the second and third fastest in time trials who rose to the top in the Main Event.

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac picked up in San Diego where he left off at Anaheim, and landed on top of the chart with a time of 54.595.

“I’m feeling really good right now,” Tomac said. “Put together a couple of good laps toward the end. Tried a couple of different rhythm combinations. There’s a ton of traction out there; a lot different than Anaheim.”

Justin Cooper (55.575) was second.

The weekend began with a question of whether Malcolm Stewart would even race — and race he did. Stewart posted a lap of 55.917 to edge last week’s winner Tomac.

Stay tuned for more as some timing and scoring issues are sorted.

