SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo on the gate.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 250 Qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Duke vs Virginia
Duke QB Darian Mensah says he’ll enter transfer portal, reversing plan to return

nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 450 Qualification: Eli Tomac is on top of Q1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published January 17, 2026 01:56 PM

SAN DIEGO, California: Chase Sexton began his tenure with Kawasaki with the fastest qualification lap last week in Anaheim, but it was the second and third fastest in time trials who rose to the top in the Main Event.

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Levi Kitchen Cameron McAdoo on the gate.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 Round 2, San Diego 250 Qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
Round 2 for the 250 riders gets underway with qualification.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Qualification 1

Eli Tomac picked up in San Diego where he left off at Anaheim, and landed on top of the chart with a time of 54.595.

“I’m feeling really good right now,” Tomac said. “Put together a couple of good laps toward the end. Tried a couple of different rhythm combinations. There’s a ton of traction out there; a lot different than Anaheim.”

Justin Cooper (55.575) was second.

The weekend began with a question of whether Malcolm Stewart would even race — and race he did. Stewart posted a lap of 55.917 to edge last week’s winner Tomac.

Stay tuned for more as some timing and scoring issues are sorted.

