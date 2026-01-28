Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension worth $11.55 million.

Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.

Chiarot, who turns 35 in May, is past the midway point of his fourth season with the Red Wings after time with Winnipeg, Montreal and Florida. He has played in all 54 of their games, averaging 21 minutes of ice time, and ranks ninth in the NHL with 113 blocked shots.

Detroit is in second place in the Atlantic Division and on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.