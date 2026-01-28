 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Golf: LIV Golf Chicago
Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf, can return to PGA Tour later this year

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Injury Report: Cavs lose Evan Mobley
Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Golf: LIV Golf Chicago
Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf, can return to PGA Tour later this year

Top Clips

nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension

  
Published January 28, 2026 12:27 PM
Ben Chiarot

Jan 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) warms up before playing the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Dan Hamilton/Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings signed veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension worth $11.55 million.

Chiarot will count $3.85 million against the salary cap from when his new deal kicks in next season through 2028-29.

Chiarot, who turns 35 in May, is past the midway point of his fourth season with the Red Wings after time with Winnipeg, Montreal and Florida. He has played in all 54 of their games, averaging 21 minutes of ice time, and ranks ninth in the NHL with 113 blocked shots.

Detroit is in second place in the Atlantic Division and on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.