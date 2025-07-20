British Open 2025 payout: How much prize money will winner, others receive at Royal Portrush?
Published July 20, 2025 09:04 AM
Along with the claret jug, the champion of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will take home a hefty sum.
The same amount as last year, the $3.1 million winner’s check is one of three seven-figure prizes up for grabs this week, along with $1.759 million to second and $1.128 million to third.
The total purse is $17 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money:
- Winner: $3.1 million
- 2: $1.759 million
- 3: $1.128 million
- 4: $876,000
- 5: $705,000
- 6: $611,000
- 7: $525,000
- 8: $442,500
- 9: $388,000
- 10: $350,600
- 11: $319,200
- 12: $282,800
- 13: $266,000
- 14: $249,000
- 15: $231,000
- 16: $212,700
- 17: $202,400
- 18: $193,000
- 19: $184,900
- 20: $176,200
- 21: $168,000
- 22: $159,600
- 23: $151,000
- 24: $142,600
- 25: $137,800
- 26: $131,800
- 27: $127,000
- 28: $122,600
- 29: $117,300
- 30: $111,200
- 31: $107,600
- 32: $102,100
- 33: $98,500
- 34: $95,700
- 35: $92,400
- 36: $88,700
- 37: $84,600
- 38: $80,300
- 39: $77,400
- 40: $74,900
- 41: $71,800
- 42: $68,300
- 43: $65,200
- 44: $61,500
- 45: $58,000
- 46: $55,000
- 47: $52,800
- 48: $50,700
- 49: $48,400
- 50: $47,200
- 51: $46,200
- 52: $45,400
- 53: $44,700
- 54: $44,000
- 55: $43,300
- 56: $42,700
- 57: $42,300
- 58: $42,000
- 59: $41,700
- 60: $41,400
- 61: $41,200
- 62: $41,000
- 63: $40,800
- 64: $40,600
- 65: $40,300
- 66: $40,000
- 67: $39,700
- 68: $39,400
- 69: $39,100
- 70: $38,900
Note: Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,350; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,300; remainder of professional golfers and ties $8,750.