British Open 2025 payout: How much prize money will winner, others receive at Royal Portrush?

Along with the claret jug, the champion of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will take home a hefty sum.

The same amount as last year, the $3.1 million winner’s check is one of three seven-figure prizes up for grabs this week, along with $1.759 million to second and $1.128 million to third.

The total purse is $17 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money:

Winner: $3.1 million

2: $1.759 million

3: $1.128 million

4: $876,000

5: $705,000

6: $611,000

7: $525,000

8: $442,500

9: $388,000

10: $350,600

11: $319,200

12: $282,800

13: $266,000

14: $249,000

15: $231,000

16: $212,700

17: $202,400

18: $193,000

19: $184,900

20: $176,200

21: $168,000

22: $159,600

23: $151,000

24: $142,600

25: $137,800

26: $131,800

27: $127,000

28: $122,600

29: $117,300

30: $111,200

31: $107,600

32: $102,100

33: $98,500

34: $95,700

35: $92,400

36: $88,700

37: $84,600

38: $80,300

39: $77,400

40: $74,900

41: $71,800

42: $68,300

43: $65,200

44: $61,500

45: $58,000

46: $55,000

47: $52,800

48: $50,700

49: $48,400

50: $47,200

51: $46,200

52: $45,400

53: $44,700

54: $44,000

55: $43,300

56: $42,700

57: $42,300

58: $42,000

59: $41,700

60: $41,400

61: $41,200

62: $41,000

63: $40,800

64: $40,600

65: $40,300

66: $40,000

67: $39,700

68: $39,400

69: $39,100

70: $38,900

Note: Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,350; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,300; remainder of professional golfers and ties $8,750.