 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Spieth
These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025
Napheesa Collier’s record-breaking performance leads her team to victory in WNBA All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Spieth
These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
What to watch for in today’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025
Napheesa Collier’s record-breaking performance leads her team to victory in WNBA All-Star Game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_theopenloweryintvv2_250720.jpg
Lowry reflects on emotional 2025 Open Championship
nbc_golf_lowerybirdie6_250720.jpg
Lowry delivers on epic 183-yard birdie on No. 4
Pease_raw.jpg
Pease narrowly edges out Rose for US Classic win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

British Open 2025 payout: How much prize money will winner, others receive at Royal Portrush?

  
Published July 20, 2025 09:04 AM

Along with the claret jug, the champion of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush will take home a hefty sum.

The same amount as last year, the $3.1 million winner’s check is one of three seven-figure prizes up for grabs this week, along with $1.759 million to second and $1.128 million to third.

The total purse is $17 million. Here is a breakdown of the prize money:

  • Winner: $3.1 million
  • 2: $1.759 million
  • 3: $1.128 million
  • 4: $876,000
  • 5: $705,000
  • 6: $611,000
  • 7: $525,000
  • 8: $442,500
  • 9: $388,000
  • 10: $350,600
  • 11: $319,200
  • 12: $282,800
  • 13: $266,000
  • 14: $249,000
  • 15: $231,000
  • 16: $212,700
  • 17: $202,400
  • 18: $193,000
  • 19: $184,900
  • 20: $176,200
  • 21: $168,000
  • 22: $159,600
  • 23: $151,000
  • 24: $142,600
  • 25: $137,800
  • 26: $131,800
  • 27: $127,000
  • 28: $122,600
  • 29: $117,300
  • 30: $111,200
  • 31: $107,600
  • 32: $102,100
  • 33: $98,500
  • 34: $95,700
  • 35: $92,400
  • 36: $88,700
  • 37: $84,600
  • 38: $80,300
  • 39: $77,400
  • 40: $74,900
  • 41: $71,800
  • 42: $68,300
  • 43: $65,200
  • 44: $61,500
  • 45: $58,000
  • 46: $55,000
  • 47: $52,800
  • 48: $50,700
  • 49: $48,400
  • 50: $47,200
  • 51: $46,200
  • 52: $45,400
  • 53: $44,700
  • 54: $44,000
  • 55: $43,300
  • 56: $42,700
  • 57: $42,300
  • 58: $42,000
  • 59: $41,700
  • 60: $41,400
  • 61: $41,200
  • 62: $41,000
  • 63: $40,800
  • 64: $40,600
  • 65: $40,300
  • 66: $40,000
  • 67: $39,700
  • 68: $39,400
  • 69: $39,100
  • 70: $38,900

Note: Non-qualifiers after two rounds: Leading 10 professional golfers and ties $12,350; next 20 professional golfers and ties $10,300; remainder of professional golfers and ties $8,750.