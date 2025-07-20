The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush
Published July 20, 2025 01:59 PM
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early Final Round
Watch the best moments from the early portion to the final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
Scottie Scheffler is the Champion Golfer of the Year, having won the 153rd Open Championship in convincing fashion.
Scheffler closed in 3-under 68 Sunday at Royal Portrush to finish at 17 under, four shots clear of Harris English (66). Local favorite Rory McIlroy finished with a 69 to tie for seventh.
Here’s a look at the final results and scores from those who made the cut in Portrush, Northern Ireland:
|POS
|PLAYER
|SCORE
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|-17
|68
|64
|67
|68
|2
|Harris English
|-13
|67
|70
|68
|66
|3
|Chris Gotterup
|-12
|72
|65
|68
|67
|T4
|Hao-Tong Li
|-11
|67
|67
|69
|70
|T4
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-11
|67
|66
|71
|69
|T4
|Wyndham Clark
|-11
|76
|66
|66
|65
|T7
|Rory McIlroy
|-10
|70
|69
|66
|69
|T7
|Xander Schauffele
|-10
|71
|69
|66
|68
|T7
|Robert Macintyre
|-10
|71
|66
|70
|67
|T10
|Corey Conners
|-9
|74
|69
|66
|66
|T10
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-9
|78
|65
|68
|64
|T10
|Brian Harman
|-9
|69
|65
|73
|68
|T10
|Russell Henley
|-9
|72
|70
|65
|68
|T14
|Rickie Fowler
|-8
|69
|72
|70
|65
|T14
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|-8
|69
|69
|69
|69
|T16
|Justin Rose
|-7
|69
|71
|68
|69
|T16
|John Parry
|-7
|72
|71
|67
|67
|T16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-7
|73
|68
|69
|67
|T16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-7
|68
|69
|68
|72
|T16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-7
|74
|69
|68
|66
|T16
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|-7
|69
|68
|70
|70
|T16
|Jesper Svensson
|-7
|71
|72
|68
|66
|T23
|Lucas Glover
|-6
|69
|72
|68
|69
|T23
|Dustin Johnson
|-6
|73
|69
|67
|69
|T23
|Maverick McNealy
|-6
|69
|74
|69
|66
|T23
|J.J. Spaun
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|68
|T23
|Ludvig Aberg
|-6
|73
|67
|68
|70
|T28
|Oliver Lindell
|-5
|72
|68
|68
|71
|T28
|Harry Hall
|-5
|73
|67
|68
|71
|T30
|Keegan Bradley
|-4
|72
|67
|70
|71
|T30
|Daniel Berger
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|68
|T30
|Kristoffer Reitan
|-4
|72
|68
|68
|72
|T30
|Akshay Bhatia
|-4
|73
|68
|70
|69
|T34
|Lee Westwood
|-3
|69
|70
|69
|73
|T34
|Sergio Garcia
|-3
|70
|73
|70
|68
|T34
|Justin Thomas
|-3
|72
|69
|69
|71
|T34
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-3
|67
|73
|69
|72
|T34
|Jon Rahm
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|70
|T34
|Aaron Rai
|-3
|69
|72
|71
|69
|T40
|Jason Kokrak
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|70
|T40
|Shane Lowry
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|66
|T40
|Jordan Spieth
|-2
|73
|69
|72
|68
|T40
|Nathan Kimsey
|-2
|71
|72
|68
|71
|T40
|Takumi Kanaya
|-2
|71
|72
|69
|70
|T45
|Henrik Stenson
|-1
|75
|68
|69
|71
|T45
|Thomas Detry
|-1
|72
|71
|70
|70
|T45
|Thriston Lawrence
|-1
|73
|70
|68
|72
|T45
|Jordan L. Smith
|-1
|71
|68
|72
|72
|T45
|Sam Burns
|-1
|70
|69
|72
|72
|T45
|Matt Wallace
|-1
|73
|69
|66
|75
|T45
|Matthew Jordan
|-1
|68
|72
|73
|70
|T52
|Marc Leishman
|E
|73
|68
|68
|75
|T52
|Adrien Saddier
|E
|72
|71
|72
|69
|T52
|Sepp Straka
|E
|72
|71
|70
|71
|T52
|Sungjae Im
|E
|71
|71
|67
|75
|T56
|Phil Mickelson
|1
|70
|72
|76
|67
|T56
|Jhonattan Vegas
|1
|72
|70
|70
|73
|T56
|Tony Finau
|1
|70
|68
|72
|75
|T59
|Justin Leonard
|2
|70
|73
|70
|73
|T59
|Antoine Rozner
|2
|72
|70
|73
|71
|T61
|Dean Burmester
|3
|71
|71
|76
|69
|T61
|Romain Langasque
|3
|71
|71
|72
|73
|T63
|Ryggs Johnston
|4
|74
|66
|74
|74
|T63
|Francesco Molinari
|4
|72
|71
|71
|74
|T63
|Andrew Novak
|4
|71
|72
|74
|71
|T63
|Viktor Hovland
|4
|73
|69
|73
|73
|T63
|Riki Kawamoto
|4
|72
|70
|78
|68
|68
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|6
|67
|76
|73
|74
|69
|Matti Schmid
|8
|73
|70
|79
|70
|70
|Sebastian Soderberg
|11
|73
|70
|75
|77