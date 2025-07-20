 Skip navigation
Jordan Spieth
These men's golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men's golf majors?
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370312.jpg
Inevitable: Scottie Scheffler grabs third slam leg with dominant Open victory

nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Spieth
These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?
The 153rd Open - Day Four_LargeImage_m370312.jpg
Inevitable: Scottie Scheffler grabs third slam leg with dominant Open victory

nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush

  
Published July 20, 2025 01:59 PM
July 20, 2025 09:29 AM
Watch the best moments from the early portion to the final round of the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Scottie Scheffler is the Champion Golfer of the Year, having won the 153rd Open Championship in convincing fashion.

Scheffler closed in 3-under 68 Sunday at Royal Portrush to finish at 17 under, four shots clear of Harris English (66). Local favorite Rory McIlroy finished with a 69 to tie for seventh.

Here’s a look at the final results and scores from those who made the cut in Portrush, Northern Ireland:

British Open 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $17 million purse at Royal Portrush
Full purse breakdown for the 153rd Open champion, Scottie Scheffler, and other finishers at Royal Portrush.

﻿POS PLAYER SCORE R1 R2 R3 R4
1 Scottie Scheffler -17 68 64 67 68
2 Harris English -13 67 70 68 66
3 Chris Gotterup -12 72 65 68 67
T4 Hao-Tong Li -11 67 67 69 70
T4 Matt Fitzpatrick -11 67 66 71 69
T4 Wyndham Clark -11 76 66 66 65
T7 Rory McIlroy -10 70 69 66 69
T7 Xander Schauffele -10 71 69 66 68
T7 Robert Macintyre -10 71 66 70 67
T10 Corey Conners -9 74 69 66 66
T10 Bryson DeChambeau -9 78 65 68 64
T10 Brian Harman -9 69 65 73 68
T10 Russell Henley -9 72 70 65 68
T14 Rickie Fowler -8 69 72 70 65
T14 Nicolai Hojgaard -8 69 69 69 69
T16 Justin Rose -7 69 71 68 69
T16 John Parry -7 72 71 67 67
T16 Tommy Fleetwood -7 73 68 69 67
T16 Tyrrell Hatton -7 68 69 68 72
T16 Hideki Matsuyama -7 74 69 68 66
T16 Rasmus Hojgaard -7 69 68 70 70
T16 Jesper Svensson -7 71 72 68 66
T23 Lucas Glover -6 69 72 68 69
T23 Dustin Johnson -6 73 69 67 69
T23 Maverick McNealy -6 69 74 69 66
T23 J.J. Spaun -6 73 69 68 68
T23 Ludvig Aberg -6 73 67 68 70
T28 Oliver Lindell -5 72 68 68 71
T28 Harry Hall -5 73 67 68 71
T30 Keegan Bradley -4 72 67 70 71
T30 Daniel Berger -4 72 70 70 68
T30 Kristoffer Reitan -4 72 68 68 72
T30 Akshay Bhatia -4 73 68 70 69
T34 Lee Westwood -3 69 70 69 73
T34 Sergio Garcia -3 70 73 70 68
T34 Justin Thomas -3 72 69 69 71
T34 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 67 73 69 72
T34 Jon Rahm -3 70 72 69 70
T34 Aaron Rai -3 69 72 71 69
T40 Jason Kokrak -2 71 70 71 70
T40 Shane Lowry -2 70 72 74 66
T40 Jordan Spieth -2 73 69 72 68
T40 Nathan Kimsey -2 71 72 68 71
T40 Takumi Kanaya -2 71 72 69 70
T45 Henrik Stenson -1 75 68 69 71
T45 Thomas Detry -1 72 71 70 70
T45 Thriston Lawrence -1 73 70 68 72
T45 Jordan L. Smith -1 71 68 72 72
T45 Sam Burns -1 70 69 72 72
T45 Matt Wallace -1 73 69 66 75
T45 Matthew Jordan -1 68 72 73 70
T52 Marc Leishman E 73 68 68 75
T52 Adrien Saddier E 72 71 72 69
T52 Sepp Straka E 72 71 70 71
T52 Sungjae Im E 71 71 67 75
T56 Phil Mickelson 1 70 72 76 67
T56 Jhonattan Vegas 1 72 70 70 73
T56 Tony Finau 1 70 68 72 75
T59 Justin Leonard 2 70 73 70 73
T59 Antoine Rozner 2 72 70 73 71
T61 Dean Burmester 3 71 71 76 69
T61 Romain Langasque 3 71 71 72 73
T63 Ryggs Johnston 4 74 66 74 74
T63 Francesco Molinari 4 72 71 71 74
T63 Andrew Novak 4 71 72 74 71
T63 Viktor Hovland 4 73 69 73 73
T63 Riki Kawamoto 4 72 70 78 68
68 Jacob Skov Olesen 6 67 76 73 74
69 Matti Schmid 8 73 70 79 70
70 Sebastian Soderberg 11 73 70 75 77