The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush

Scottie Scheffler is the Champion Golfer of the Year, having won the 153rd Open Championship in convincing fashion.

Scheffler closed in 3-under 68 Sunday at Royal Portrush to finish at 17 under, four shots clear of Harris English (66). Local favorite Rory McIlroy finished with a 69 to tie for seventh.

Here’s a look at the final results and scores from those who made the cut in Portrush, Northern Ireland: