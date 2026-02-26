 Skip navigation
Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Japan vs Cuba
Cuba says eight World Baseball Classic delegation members denied United States visas
NCAA Football: Alabama at Missouri
NCAA rules panel proposes letting player ejected for targeting in second half play entire next game
NCAA Basketball: SEC Media Days
SEC, Big Ten study: Pooling TV rights ‘dangerously unworkable’ and not as profitable as suggested

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_wiscmichstlookback_260226.jpg
Sights, sounds from Wisconsin upsetting No. 10 MSU
abreu_260226.jpg
Target Abreu late for fantasy RP amid Hader injury
jjvikingsthumbnailswap.jpg
McCarthy has ‘tough road’ heading into next season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Reports: Italian golfer Andrea Pavan injured from fall down elevator shaft when car was not there

  
Published February 26, 2026 06:28 PM
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round

Jun 12, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Andrea Pavan watches on the 14th hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bill Streicher/Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa — Italian golfer Andrea Pavan was badly injured from a fall down an elevator shaft when the doors opened and he was unaware the car wasn’t there, according to multiple reports.

Golf Channel cited people on a text thread with Pavan’s friends on the European tour and former Texas A&M teammates in reporting he suffered injuries to his back and shoulder and had undergone surgery Wednesday night in South Africa.

Pavan was scheduled to play in the South African Open, which began Thursday.

“By all accounts, he’s in good spirits, thankful to be alive and FaceTiming with his kids,” J.T. Higgins, his former coach at Texas A&M, told Golf Channel. Higgins said he had not spoken with Pavan but was updated on his condition.

Golf Channel reported Pavan was staying near Cape Town and called for an elevator. He fell three stories and was taken to the hospital for surgery. The European tour, citing medical confidentiality, could only report he had withdrawn from the South African Open due to injury.

Pavan, 36, is a two-time winner on the European tour. His most recent victory was a playoff win over Matt Fitzpatrick in the 2019 BMW International Open.