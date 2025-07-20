When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?
Published July 20, 2025 01:42 PM
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
Check out the most exciting moments from the final round of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, highlighted by champion J.J. Spaun.
The 2025 men’s major season is complete, with Rory McIlroy accomplishing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler getting two legs closer to doing the same at the PGA and The Open, and J.J. Spaun earning his maiden major in dramatic fashion at the U.S. Open.
Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested in 2026, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game (note: PGA Tour has not released its full ’26 schedule):
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|DEFENDING CHAMP
|March 12-15
|The Players Championship
|
TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Rory McIlroy
|April 9-12
|Masters Tournament
|
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga.
|Rory McIlroy
|May 14-17
|PGA Championship
|
Arnonimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pa.
|Scottie Scheffler
|June 18-21
|U.S. Open
|
Shinnecock Hill Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y.
|J.J. Spaun
|July 16-19
|The Open Championship
|
Royal Birkdale
Southport, England
|Scottie Scheffler
|Aug. 20-23
|Tour Championship
|
East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga.
|(TBD; Scheffler, 2024 winner)
|Sept. 24-27
|Presidents Cup
|
Medinah Country Club
Medinah, Ill.
|United States