When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?

The 2025 men’s major season is complete, with Rory McIlroy accomplishing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler getting two legs closer to doing the same at the PGA and The Open, and J.J. Spaun earning his maiden major in dramatic fashion at the U.S. Open.

Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested in 2026, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game (note: PGA Tour has not released its full ’26 schedule):