Jordan Spieth
These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jordan Spieth
These men’s golfers have completed three legs of the career Grand Slam
PGA: The 153rd Open - Final Round
The Open 2025: Leaderboard, final results from Royal Portrush
The 148th Open: Final-round preview
When and where are the 2025 men’s golf majors?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiewinningmoment_250720.jpg
Scheffler seals The Open, fourth major victory
nbc_cyc_tdfwinnerintv_250720.jpg
Wellens describes ‘very special’ Stage 15 win
nbc_golf_dechambeau18_250720.jpg
Bryson birdies 18, caps Open with low-tying 64

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
When and where are the 2026 men’s golf majors?

  
Published July 20, 2025 01:42 PM
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
June 15, 2025 09:39 PM
Check out the most exciting moments from the final round of the U.S. Open from Oakmont, highlighted by champion J.J. Spaun.

The 2025 men’s major season is complete, with Rory McIlroy accomplishing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, Scottie Scheffler getting two legs closer to doing the same at the PGA and The Open, and J.J. Spaun earning his maiden major in dramatic fashion at the U.S. Open.

Here’s a look at when and where the Big 4 (in bold) will be contested in 2026, as well as a few other high profile events in the men’s professional game (note: PGA Tour has not released its full ’26 schedule):

﻿DATE EVENT LOCATION DEFENDING CHAMP
March 12-15 The Players Championship TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. 		Rory McIlroy
April 9-12 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Ga. 		Rory McIlroy
May 14-17 PGA Championship Arnonimink Golf Club
Newtown Square, Pa. 		Scottie Scheffler
June 18-21 U.S. Open Shinnecock Hill Golf Club
Southampton, N.Y. 		J.J. Spaun
July 16-19 The Open Championship Royal Birkdale
Southport, England 		Scottie Scheffler
Aug. 20-23 Tour Championship East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta, Ga. 		(TBD; Scheffler, 2024 winner)
Sept. 24-27 Presidents Cup Medinah Country Club
Medinah, Ill. 		United States