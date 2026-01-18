 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win

NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at Texas Tech
JT Toppin scores 27 points to lead No. 15 Texas Tech to an 84-71 victory over No. 11 BYU
nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
Shanahan: I'm proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win

Roy 'felt really good' in round 2 of Sony Open

January 17, 2026 11:03 PM
Hear from Kevin Roy after round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open as Roy sits tied for second at 10 under par after two rounds.
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
9:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
3:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
Now Playing

Related Videos

PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
05:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
02:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
01:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_shanahanpgpresser_260117.jpg
35
Shanahan: I’m proud of everyone in that room
nbc_cbb_uconnbutlerhls_260117.jpg
02:26
UConn survives tough test from Georgetown
nbc_nba_wshvsden_260117.jpg
01:58
HLs: Murray lights up Wizards for 42 in win
nbc_cbb_purdue_usc_260117.jpg
56
Highlights: Purdue avoids USC’s upset bid
nbc_nba_spurswolves_antedwards_260117.jpg
02:00
HLs: Edwards torches Spurs for 55 points
nbc_nba_okcvsmia_260117.jpg
01:59
HLs: Adebayo’s double-double leads Heat past OKC
nbc_smx_antsieintv_260117.jpg
01:02
Anstie reacts to collision with Deegan in 250 race
nbc_smx_sandiego_260117.jpg
24:23
Highlights: Supercross Round 2, San Diego
nbc_cbb_iowa_cin_260117.jpg
01:11
Highlights: Cincinnati unseats Iowa State
nbc_cbb_stjohn_vil_hl_260117.jpg
03:10
Highlights: St. John’s overcomes Villanova
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_smx_tomac_260117.jpg
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
nbc_smx_3rdplace450_260117.jpg
58
Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good
nbc_smx_2ndplace_260117.jpg
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
jaylen_brown.jpg
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
nbc_nfl_seanpeytononbonix_260117.jpg
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
nbc_smx_mcadoointv_260117.jpg
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260117.jpg
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
nbc_smx_mosimanintv_260117.jpg
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_260117.jpg
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_w2rc_dakars13_260117.jpg
33:12
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 13
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs