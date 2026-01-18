 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_moto_eliktm_260112(2).jpg
Eli Tomac wins San Diego for back-to-back rounds to start 450 SMX 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Haiden Deegan.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2026 SuperMotocross Round 2 in San Diego after contact with Max Anstie
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 17 Purdue at USC
Smith’s steal and layup help No. 5 Purdue edge USC 69-64, move into 1st-place tie in Big Ten

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_smx_tomac_260117.jpg
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class

Roczen: Being back on the podium is really good

January 17, 2026 10:18 PM
Ken Roczen outlined some things he could have done better in his third-place finish in the 450 class of Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championships in San Diego.

nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
01:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_cbb_st_john_reax_intrv_260117.jpg
03:50
Ejiofor: Pitino ‘real loud’ to get SJU on track
nbc_smx_tomac_260117.jpg
01:09
Tomac on back-to-back wins in the 450 class
nbc_smx_2ndplace_260117.jpg
58
Lawrence on missed opportunity in final moments
jaylen_brown.jpg
01:56
HLs: Brown scores 41 in Celtics blowout win
nbc_nfl_seanpeytononbonix_260117.jpg
55
Payton announces Nix will miss rest of season
nbc_smx_mcadoointv_260117.jpg
01:38
McAdoo: Tonight was pretty special
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260117.jpg
49
Deegan: Sorry to Max, we just came together
nbc_smx_mosimanintv_260117.jpg
01:10
Mosiman: I feel level-headed in the main events
nbc_nfl_joshallenpresser_260117.jpg
01:01
Allen: You can’t win with five turnovers
nbc_cbb_mich_org_260117.jpg
01:13
Highlights: Michigan fends off feisty Oregon
isu_court_storm_mpx.jpg
05:41
Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State
nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_w2rc_dakars13_260117.jpg
33:12
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 13
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_totwhu_260117.jpg
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_liverpoolburnley_260117.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260117.jpg
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace