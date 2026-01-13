Miller: LeBron wants 'another shot' at NBA title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Miller: LeBron wants 'another shot' at NBA title

January 13, 2026 12:01 PM
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss the Thunder and Spurs' budding rivalry, LeBron James' future in the NBA, James Harden's career accomplishments, and more.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_cowherint_260113.jpg
17:20
Cowher: Texans vs. Steelers was tale of two halves
nbc_dps_tuckerint_260112.jpg
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_dps_jessepalmerinterview_260108.jpg
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_260108.jpg
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
dolphinsmcdanielcoachvideo.jpg
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
nbc_pft_joshallenseanmcdermott_250128.jpg
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?
nbc_dps_dponjohnharbaugh_260107.jpg
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_260107.jpg
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_260107.jpg
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
nbc_dps_jamisonhensleyinterview_260107.jpg
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260106.jpg
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
nbc_dps_kylewhittinghaminterview_260106.jpg
11:13
Whittingham: Michigan needs ‘reboot’, not rebuild
nbc_dps_miketannenbauminterview_260106.jpg
11:33
Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?
nbc_dps_garydanielson_260105.jpg
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
USATSI_27608625.jpg
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
nbc_dps_cfbplayoff_260105.jpg
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
nbc_dps_stefanskifired_260105.jpg
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_251223.jpg
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_251223.jpg
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
TrevorLawrence12-22DPS.jpg
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_251222.jpg
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
nbc_dps_nateburlesoninterview_251222.jpg
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
nbc_dps_upsetfanbase_251222.jpg
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
nbc_dps_rickneuheiselintr_251222.jpg
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
darnoldcoachhug.jpg
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
nbc_dps_ryanleafintv_251219.jpg
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_superbowl_260113.jpg
01:51
Super Bowl LX MVP futures: Consider JSN, Stafford
nbc_ffhh_playoff_mvp_260113.jpg
02:44
Who was the fantasy playoff MVP of 2025?
nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
nbc_ffhh_bust_year_260113.jpg
05:12
Biggest fantasy bust of 2025: Jefferson or BTJ?
nbc_ffhh_breakoutplayer_260113.jpg
04:36
‘Superstar’ JSN wins breakout player of the year
nbc_ffhh_rookie_year_260113.jpg
03:48
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
nbc_ffhh_fantasy_game_year_260113.jpg
04:57
Did Henry or Gibbs have best fantasy game of 2025?
nbc_roto_btetbwarriorsv2_260113.jpg
01:48
‘Uncertainty is an advantage’ for POR vs. GSW
nbc_ffhh_bestvalue_260113.jpg
04:52
Olave beats Lawrence, Williams for best value pick
nbc_pl_top10ofseasonsofar_260113.jpg
03:05
Top 10 goals of the season through Matchweek 21
DakatStage9MPX.jpg
28:56
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 9
nbc_roto_afcchamp_260113.jpg
01:40
Patriots ‘most likely’ to make AFC title game
nbc_roto_btespursthunders_260113.jpg
02:02
Are the Thunder on upset alert again vs. Spurs?
nbc_roto_btetexpat_260113.jpg
01:52
Can Stroud turn things around against the Pats?
nbc_pft_superbowl_guess_260113.jpg
01:25
Seahawks remain favorites to win Super Bowl
RodgerdPressers1-13.jpg
06:21
Rodgers gives fiery answer after playoff loss
nbc_pft_john_h_giants_260113.jpg
06:30
Harbaugh has ‘unprecedented leverage’
RodgersLaFleur1-13.jpg
06:36
Analyzing Rodgers’ comments about LaFleur’s job
nbc_pft_rodgers_mad_260113.jpg
07:17
Rodgers shows frustration in loss to Texans
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260113.jpg
05:04
Rodgers calls LaFleur, Tomlin chatter a ‘joke’
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260113.jpg
07:33
How do Eagles fix offensive struggles?
nbc_pft_tomlinfuture_260113.jpg
10:13
Will Tomlin return as Steelers’ coach?
nbc_pft_rodgersfuture_260113.jpg
07:46
What does future hold for Rodgers?
nbc_pft_rodgerslegacy_260113.jpg
05:34
Examining Rodgers’ legacy after 21 seasons
new_thumb.jpg
08:12
What is Texans’ formula for victory vs. Patriots?
ryans_news_thumb.jpg
13:59
Ryans has Texans believing during playoff run
DeMecoNews1-13.jpg
04:03
Texans, Pats are both representations of coaches
nbc_pft_stroudstruggles_260113.jpg
04:08
How concerned should Texans be with Stroud?
nbc_pft_texanswin_260113.jpg
04:32
Texans’ defense dominates Steelers in Wild Card
nbc_nba_chavslac_260112.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Harden makes history in win vs. CHA