American Promise an 'eye opener' at Virginia Derby

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
Duke remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25 entering March Madness; St. John’s rises to No. 5
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dart_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_mccord_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Kyle McCord
nbc_csu_camward_v3_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Cam Ward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Quarterfinal - Duke vs Georgia Tech
Duke remains at No. 1 in AP Top 25 entering March Madness; St. John’s rises to No. 5
Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun, The Players Championship playoff
Rory McIlroy, who knows well the pain of J.J. Spaun’s defeat, relishes victory again at The Players
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at Hanshin Tigers
Dodgers vs. Cubs prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_csu_dart_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 3 Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_mccord_v2_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 4 Kyle McCord
nbc_csu_camward_v3_250317.jpg
Simms’ QB draft rankings: No. 1 Cam Ward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

American Promise an 'eye opener' at Virginia Derby

March 17, 2025 01:29 PM
Drew Dinsick analyzes the "must re-watch" in the Virginia Derby that saw American Promise show out in a big way, now likely to become a top five choice on the first Saturday in May.