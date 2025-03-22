Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Viktor Hovland shares lead entering final round of Valspar Championship
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Valspar Championship 2025: Final-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
4th-seeded Maryland avoids a March Madness upset, holds off Norfolk State 82-69
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Final Gambit wins Jeff Ruby Steaks with late surge
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 24, Wales 21
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Tiztastic pulls away to win Louisiana Derby
March 22, 2025 06:53 PM
Tiztastic picked up the first dirt win of its career and 100 Kentucky Derby qualification points after pulling away from the field to win the 2025 Louisiana Derby.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue