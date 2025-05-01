 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Journalism

May 1, 2025 05:39 PM
Journalism, trained by Mike McCarthy and ridden by Humberto Rispoli, is the rightful Derby favorite in Drew Dinsick's eyes, but picking him to win may not be the best move.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_luxorcafepreviewv4_250501.jpg
01:47
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Luxor Cafe
nbc_horse_publisherpreviewv2_250501.jpg
01:21
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Publisher
nbc_horse_eastavenuepreview_250501.jpg
01:12
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: East Avenue
nbc_horse_burnhamsquarepreview_250501.jpg
01:30
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Burnham Square
nbc_horse_oakspreview_250501.jpg
01:40
Tenma could be gate-to-wire Kentucky Oaks winner
nbc_horse_flyingmowhawkpreview_250501.jpg
01:26
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Flying Mohawk
nbc_horse_admiredaytonapreview_250501.jpg
01:15
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Admire Daytona
nbc_horse_finalgambitpreview_250501.jpg
01:41
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Final Gambit
nbc_horse_neoequospreview_250501.jpg
01:52
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: Neoequos
nbc_pl_update_250501.jpg
03:21
PL Update: Brentford stun Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_nunointv_250501.jpg
02:47
Nuno: Forest had ‘a bad night’ against Brentford
nbc_pl_mw34allgoals_250501.jpg
14:07
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 34
nbc_horse_americanpromisepreview_250501.jpg
01:51
Kentucky Derby 2025 preview: American Promise
nbc_nas_fancamdega_250501.jpg
05:08
NASCAR Fan Cam: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega
nbc_pl_nfbrepostgame_250501.jpg
04:17
Nottingham Forest ‘didn’t turn up’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_nfbre_250501.jpg
09:28
Extended HLs: Forest v. Brentford Matchweek 34
nbc_dps_dpsourcedraftprankcalls_250501.jpg
07:11
NFL draft prank calls highlight security issue
nbc_pl_bregoal2_250501.jpg
01:28
Wissa chips Brentford 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250501.jpg
01:14
Falcons’ London to shine with Penix Jr. in fantasy
nbc_roto_dobbins_250501.jpg
01:13
Dobbins’ LAC future unclear with Hampton, Harris
nbc_pl_bregoal1_250501.jpg
01:00
Schade tucks away Brentford’s opener v. Forest
nbc_dps_simms_250501.jpg
14:59
Simms unpacks Ward, Sanders’ situations
nbc_dps_dave_250501.jpg
10:17
Lakers roster is ‘incomplete’ even with Doncic
nbc_berry_lastcallv2_250501.jpg
01:38
American Promise is worth betting on to win Derby
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250501.jpg
01:20
Martinez’s injury could create ‘mess’ for AZ
nbc_roto_michaelking_250501.jpg
01:03
Padres’ King should be considered a fantasy ace
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_250501.jpg
01:20
Judge off to historic start this season
nbc_rtf_bigtenspringtrip_250501.jpg
16:52
Inside the top Big Ten offseason storylines
nbc_berry_pchate_250501.jpg
01:15
TB’s McMillan, GB’s Reed are post-draft WR Hates
nbc_berry_lovepc_250501.jpg
09:06
Post-draft WR Loves: Hunter, McMillan set to soar