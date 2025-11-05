Drew Adams, Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, and Cameron McAdoo return to Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Drew Adams, Seth Hammaker, Levi Kitchen, and Cameron McAdoo will return to Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the 2026 SuperMotocross League (SMX) in the 250 division.

“For 2026, we have all familiar faces returning to the team, and we look to build on their success from this past season,” said Mitch Payton, Team Owner, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, in a news release. “Seth’s breakout season in Supercross marked a significant step forward, and we’ll look for him to carry that momentum into next year. Levi is very hungry for his first championship, and we know he is capable of it. We look forward to having Cameron back healthy and fighting for wins again. After finishing his rookie season, Drew is eager to continue improving and battling with the top guys. This upcoming year feels very promising for the team, and we’re eager to show the capabilities of the KX250.”

Building on its 33-year history of dirt bike racing, the team has amassed more than 300 combined SuperMotocross victories and 31 championships. Typically, the team places two riders in the 250 SX East division and two in the 250 SX West division, with all four competing in Pro Motocross and the SuperMotocross playoffs.

Adams’ tenure with the team began in Round 3 of the 2025 season with a sweep of the top 10 in three Supercross starts. Eighth-place finishes in the second Anaheim race and in Denver defined his high-water mark in the stadium series. After a modest start outside the top 10 in his first six Pro Motocross races, he finished in the top 10 in three of the final four outdoor races, including a fifth-place result at Ironman Raceway.

Adams finished 11th at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, North Carolina, 12th in St. Louis, Missouri, and 16th in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the SMX playoffs.

Hammaker scored two Supercross victories in Indianapolis and East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2025. He earned a pair of top-fives in Motocross, but shone brightest in the SMX playoffs with second-place finishes in each round.

2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 12: Levi Kitchen After winning the Detroit 250 Supercross race, Levi Kitchen suffered severe injuries in the following round at Daytona. That was indicative of his season overall.

Kitchen won in Detroit in the Supercross series before crashing hard in the next race at Daytona International Speedway. He was forced to sit out the remainder of the stadium races before returning to score four consecutive third-place overall results in Motocross.

Despite missing most of the Supercross races, Kitchen qualified for the 2025 SMX playoffs and finished fourth in Charlotte, 10th in St. Louis, and 14th in Las Vegas.

McAdoo began the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, but raced through the injury in three rounds. His best finish of the season was a third in Tampa, Florida.

East-West assignments will likely not be revealed until the final weeks of the off-season.

More SuperMotocross News

Eli Tomac, Jorge Prado, and Aaron Plessinger, making a three-man KTM 450 roster

Garrett Marchbanks joins Chase Sexton at Monster Energy Kawasaki

Chase Sexton officially announced as Kawasaki rider

Yamaha to Eli Tomac: ‘Thanks for the memories’

Mikkel Haarup named Triumph’s 450 MX rider

Troy Lee Designs officially confirms switch to Ducati

Justin Barcia, GasGas confirm their parting

Haiden Deegan does dirt bike burnouts ahead of US GP

Hunter Yoder completes Club MX’s 2026 roster

KTM confirms departure of Chase Sexton

