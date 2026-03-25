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Butler hires alum Ronald Nored as men’s basketball coach after Thad Matta’s retirement
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole put on 15-day injured list by Yankees rather than 60-day IL
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship

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Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
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Flemings leads players to watch in Sweet 16
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Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks

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Watch Now

How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations

March 25, 2026 12:47 PM
Jacob Myers joins Pierre Andresen to discuss the importance of evaluating prospects in high stakes environments with the current talent pool at the top of the draft board.

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