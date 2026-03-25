Flemings leads players to watch in Sweet 16

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Butler hires alum Ronald Nored as men’s basketball coach after Thad Matta’s retirement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gerrit Cole put on 15-day injured list by Yankees rather than 60-day IL
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks
How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Butler hires alum Ronald Nored as men’s basketball coach after Thad Matta’s retirement
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gerrit Cole put on 15-day injured list by Yankees rather than 60-day IL
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Don Granato to coach U.S. at IIHF World Men’s Hockey Championship
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks
How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
NCAABK
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Men’s College Basketball Scores
Women’s College Basketball Scores
Men’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
Women’s NCAA Tournament Bracket
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Flemings leads players to watch in Sweet 16
March 25, 2026 01:02 PM
Pierre Andresen reveals his pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook for the Sweet 16 and why he's watching Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, among others.
Related Videos
05:28
Evaluating Peterson’s season with the Jayhawks
04:39
How NCAA Tournament affects player evaluations
12:22
McCollum talks ‘surreal’ Iowa winner vs. Florida
08:09
Takeaways from Iowa upsetting No. 1 Florida
05:38
Celebrating Nebraska’s ‘remarkable’ Sweet 16 run
10:26
Are Cinderella teams a thing of the past with NIL?
05:20
Rick Pitino has ‘awoken a giant’ at St. John’s
21:43
Repicking NCAA bracket following opening weekend
02:06
Houston could usurp Duke in ‘wide-open tournament’
02:00
Purdue, Houston best bets to reach Final Four
10:22
Siena’s ‘morale killers’ costly in loss vs. Duke
01:48
Expect Vanderbilt, Houston to roll in Round of 32
01:45
St. Louis, Texas lead underdog bets in Round of 32
01:47
Who are the favorites for Most Outstanding Player?
01:22
Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament
01:39
Kentucky, Iowa are favorites to bet Friday
01:00
Which Badger would students want to be for a day?
01:22
Bet on Houston, Nebraska to cover in 1st round
09:57
Who are the most ‘tourney made’ players?
06:36
Hawaii can rely on discipline, defense vs Arkansas
04:04
No one has had an answer for Arkansas’ Acuff Jr.
08:37
Interesting first-round matchups of March Madness
05:12
Is Michigan the most vulnerable No. 1 seed?
02:35
Purdue, Arkansas are set up well to make deep run
02:57
Melo, Vince, T-Mac, Maria make Final Four picks
01:48
Bet on experienced coach when TCU plays Ohio State
02:10
March Madness prospects generating league interest
02:16
Duke, Michigan may be on March Madness upset alert
01:58
Which No. 2 seed teams can topple Michigan, Duke?
02:12
Duke among favorites to reach men’s Final Four
Latest Clips
03:41
Wizards have a ‘real asset’ in rookie SF Riley
04:31
NBA Roundup: Rockets to make a push for Giannis?
06:16
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Jacob Rodriguez
03:38
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Justin Jefferson
03:39
Simms’ LB draft rankings: T-No. 5 Bryce Boettcher
06:33
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 3 Anthony Hill Jr.
06:06
Sakamoto brings fans to tears with short at worlds
04:14
NBA Showtime unplugged: Fan vote edition
04:06
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 4 Jake Golday
05:48
Levito sparkles in clean short program at worlds
13:13
Simms’ LB draft rankings: No. 1 Arvell Reese
13:59
Inside proposed changes to kickoffs, officiating
01:56
Breaking down proposed kickoff rule changes
04:25
Nacua faces allegations of biting a woman
13:38
Analyzing Tretter’s role with NFLPA
02:28
Report: Cowboys made three offers for Crosby
03:12
Report: Teams still calling Raiders about Crosby
05:11
PlayMakeHer uplifts, celebrates women in sports
12:41
Will Tua be the Falcons’ Week 1 starter?
06:35
Report of why Crosby trade fell through emerges
03:07
Florio: The ‘Fail Mary fail-safe’
03:15
Robinson Jr. the ‘perfect backup’ for Falcons
06:36
Falcons can ‘surprise people’ in 2026
16:21
Can Tua end cold weather narrative with Falcons?
05:26
Tua: ‘The best football is still ahead of me’
01:23
Nuggets take must-win road game ahead of playoffs
03:02
How Suns can learn from final play against Nuggets
01:56
Highlights: Nuggets take down Suns in the clutch
01:34
Jokic on triple-double vs. Suns: ‘It just happens’
01:57
Highlights: Cavaliers dispel Magic in close game
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue