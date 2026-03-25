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Syd Pierre
,
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Wright gives Dan Patrick his flowers
March 25, 2026 02:58 PM
Host of "First Things First" Nick Wright calls in to the Dan Patrick Show to walk down memory lane and appreciate how their friendship has evolved on and off the air.
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