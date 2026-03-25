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Kaori Sakamoto leads figure skating worlds after short program; Americans in medal contention

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Wright gives Dan Patrick his flowers

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Who should be the next HC for the Tar Heels?

March 25, 2026 03:03 PM
Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer joins Dan Patrick to talk all things UNC sports, including the departure of Hubert Davis, Michael Jordan's involvement and Bill Belichick's tenure.

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