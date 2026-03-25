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Kaori Sakamoto leads figure skating worlds after short program; Americans in medal contention

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WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
2026 WNBA season key dates: Expansion Draft, WNBA Draft, Free Agency, Season Tipoff & more
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Oklahoma State at UCLA
Re-ranking the women’s Sweet 16 teams: March Madness field takes shape
Kaori Sakamoto
Kaori Sakamoto leads figure skating worlds after short program; Americans in medal contention

Top Clips

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Who should be the next HC for the Tar Heels?
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Rucker will ‘never’ abandon the Dolphins
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Wright gives Dan Patrick his flowers

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Le Batard: Miami can't overcome dead cap nightmare

March 25, 2026 04:47 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show examines the big picture with the Dolphins' payroll and have a tough time finding a path for the team to have any sort of success in 2026.

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