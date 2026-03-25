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Syd Pierre
,
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,
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Le Batard: Miami can't overcome dead cap nightmare
March 25, 2026 04:47 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show examines the big picture with the Dolphins' payroll and have a tough time finding a path for the team to have any sort of success in 2026.
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