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NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional- Oklahoma at South Carolina
Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson power South Carolina past Oklahoma to reach the women’s Elite Eight
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Kentucky at Texas
Rori Harmon gets Texas women going early to beat Kentucky and send the Longhorns to another Elite Eight
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

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Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium

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NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional- Oklahoma at South Carolina
Ta’Niya Latson and Raven Johnson power South Carolina past Oklahoma to reach the women’s Elite Eight
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Fort Worth Regional-Kentucky at Texas
Rori Harmon gets Texas women going early to beat Kentucky and send the Longhorns to another Elite Eight
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

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Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
nbc_soc_usmntgoal_260328.jpg
McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium

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Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot

March 28, 2026 06:58 PM
Min Woo Lee displayed extraordinary class with this bunker shot from one knee and the resulting birdie putt.
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