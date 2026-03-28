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Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
Min Woo Lee displayed extraordinary class with this bunker shot from one knee and the resulting birdie putt.
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Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 2
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 2
Watch highlights of the second round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 3
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 3
Watch highlights of the third round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1
Watch highlights of the opening round of the PGA Tour's Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights of the final round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
Snedeker 'ramping up' as Presidents' Cup Captain
Brandt Snedeker spoke with the media regarding being captain for the Presidents' Cup later this year, describing how he is beginning to ramp up in anticipation of the event in September.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights of the opening round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
Matt Fitzpatrick walks through the final shots at the Players Championship, leaving him just one stroke off a victory losing out to Cameron Young in the final moments.