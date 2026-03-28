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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
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SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Cole Davies.jpg
Cole Davies wins 250 Detroit Heat 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

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Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium
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Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal

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Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks

March 28, 2026 05:27 PM
Stephon Castle was all over the court in Milwaukee, helping San Antonio get a win with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

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