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NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional-Virginia at TCU
Marta Suarez and Olivia Miles lead TCU past Virginia 79-69 and into the women’s Elite Eight
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Commandment wins the Florida Derby, now eyes Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown trail
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Ken Roczen wins second race of 2026 in Detroit, Hunter Lawrence crashes and loses points lead
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Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish
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Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
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Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold

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College Football
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Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional-Virginia at TCU
Marta Suarez and Olivia Miles lead TCU past Virginia 79-69 and into the women’s Elite Eight
nbc_horse_floridaderbyv3_260328.jpg
Commandment wins the Florida Derby, now eyes Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown trail
SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 450 Ken Roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen wins second race of 2026 in Detroit, Hunter Lawrence crashes and loses points lead
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_horse_floridaderbyv3_260328.jpg
Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish
min_woo_lee.jpg
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Watch Now

How did the Florida Derby unfold?

March 28, 2026 07:32 PM
Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss examine the Florida Derby from start to finish, following the top contenders of the Kentucky Derby and assessing how they fared in this stacked prep race.

Latest Clips

nbc_horse_floridaderbyv3_260328.jpg
03:48
Florida Derby ends with a thrilling photo finish
min_woo_lee.jpg
01:21
Lee gets up and down from one knee bunker shot
oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
01:30
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
nbc_nba_sasvmil_260328.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
nbc_soc_usmntgoal_260328.jpg
01:13
McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium
nbc_soc_usmntsecondgoal_260308__445231.jpg
33
Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal
nbc_soc_usmntvbel_260328.jpg
13:00
Highlights: USMNT v. Belgium (En Español)
oly_fsdnc_zingaskolesnik_260328.jpg
08:03
Zingas and Kolesnik spin to ice dance podium spot
oly_fsdnc_gillespoirier_260328.jpg
07:54
Gilles and Poirier storm to ice dance silver
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03:24
Reddick sees spots to improve despite fast start
nbc_nas_elliotintrv_260328.jpg
02:48
Elliott ‘working through it’ ahead of Cook Out 400
nbc_cyc_voltastg6_260328.jpg
21:56
Highlights: 2026 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 6
oly_fsm_kagiyamafree_260328.jpg
08:31
Kagiyama scores silver with personal best free
oly_fsm_malininfree_260328.jpg
10:53
Malinin follows Olympic disappointment with gold
oly_fsm_satofree_260328.jpg
07:29
Sato swipes bronze at figure skating worlds
oly_fsm_torgashevfree_260328.jpg
07:14
Torgashev completes top-10 finish at worlds
nbc_cbb_alexkarabanintv_260328.jpg
02:45
Karaban ‘leaving no regrets’ in last March Madness
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04:02
Hurley discusses UConn’s ‘fortitude’ after MSU win
nbc_mcbb_fantascheyerintv_260327.jpg
03:30
Scheyer: Duke has built the toughness for March
nbc_mcbb_fantazubyintv_260327.jpg
03:46
Ejiofor after final SJU game: ‘What a ride’
nbc_nba_paytonp_260327.jpg
01:59
HLs: Pritchard TAKES OVER against Hawks
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01:55
Highlights: Strus nails EIGHT 3-pointers for Cavs
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01:52
HLs: Watch the WILD ending to Clippers-Pacers
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14:45
Harden leads off the Random Draft, Part 1
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15:17
Robinson comes off the board in the Random Draft
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04:06
Gilgeous-Alexander could help in your DK Pick 6
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12:40
Can Marlins progress towards competing in 2026?
oly_fswom_chiba_wc_260327.jpg
06:09
Chiba second to Sakamoto at figure skating worlds
oly_fswom_glenn_wc_260327.jpg
08:04
Glenn 6th at World Figure Skating Championships
oly_fswom_livito_wc_260327.jpg
07:18
Levito 4th at World Figure Skating Championships