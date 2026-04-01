 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Tiger Woods says he’ll seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI
Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_nba_durantpostgameintv_260331.jpg
Durant credits Rockets’ poise in win over Knicks
nbc_nba_nykhou_260331.jpg
Highlights: Rockets impose their will on Knicks
nbc_msoc_usavpor_260331.jpg
Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Tiger Woods Press Conference
Tiger Woods says he’ll seek treatment after pleading not guilty to DUI
Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
Conner Mantz
Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Top Clips

nbc_nba_durantpostgameintv_260331.jpg
Durant credits Rockets’ poise in win over Knicks
nbc_nba_nykhou_260331.jpg
Highlights: Rockets impose their will on Knicks
nbc_msoc_usavpor_260331.jpg
Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Durant, Rockets defense deliver big win over NYK

March 31, 2026 10:57 PM
Mike Tirico and Reggie Miller discuss the continued greatness of Kevin Durant and the defensive effort shown by Houston in a big win over the New York Knicks.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_durantpostgameintv_260331.jpg
01:38
Durant credits Rockets’ poise in win over Knicks
nbc_nba_nykhou_260331.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Rockets impose their will on Knicks
nbc_nba_pregamekat_260331.jpg
04:47
How should Knicks best utilize KAT in playoffs?
nbc_nba_miprace_260331.jpg
04:19
Avdija, Alexander-Walker have strong MIP cases
nbc_nba_mvptalk_260331.jpg
03:58
Does SGA have MVP on lock despite Wemby’s surge?
nbc_nba_pregamerockets_260331.jpg
06:33
Rockets have lost identity since All-Star break
nbc_nba_nonplayoffpart2_260331.jpg
09:54
Flagg’s rookie year ‘exceeded expectations’
nbc_nba_nonplayoff_260331.jpg
09:22
Zion thriving amid ‘healthiest’ season of career
nbc_nba_pistons_260331.jpg
02:47
Pistons’ depth show they are well orchestrated
nbc_nba_draftkings_260331.jpg
04:48
Flagg continuing push for Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260331.jpg
01:25
What Edwards’ return means for Wolves, fantasy
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260331.jpg
01:21
Cavs’ Mobley to be ‘more involved’ in final weeks
nbc_bte_nykhou_260331.jpg
01:38
Knicks vs. Rockets could see plenty of points
nbc_bte_porlac_260331.jpg
01:24
Clippers worth a bet vs. Blazers amid strong play
nbc_nba_eftgpotgsgav2_260331.jpg
01:04
Eye for the Game: SGA’s dominance against Pistons
nbc_nba_detokcpostgame_260330.jpg
02:00
Thunder, Pistons deliver gutty performances in OT
nbc_nba_detokc_digitalhit_260330.jpg
01:24
Thunder earn ‘heart-pounding win’ over Pistons
nbc_nba_detokc_260330.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thunder squeeze OT victory vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_sgapostgameintv_260330.jpg
01:11
SGA, Thunder propelled by ‘never-die mentality’
nbc_nba_pistonsokc_disallowedbucket_260330.jpg
46
SGA’s game-winner called off due to offensive foul
nbc_nba_wshvlal_260330.jpg
01:53
HLs: LeBron’s triple-double leads Lakers vs. WAS
nbc_nba_chivsas_260330.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Spurs make quick work of Bulls
nbc_nba_chivsas_digitalhit_260330.jpg
01:07
Wembanyama continues sensational play vs. Bulls
Screenshot_2026-03-30_224402_copy.jpg
59
Wemby: ‘Anything is possible’ with these Spurs
nbc_nba_phillymiami_digitalhit_260330.jpg
01:18
Heat meet the moment in crucial win over Sixers
nbc_nba_phimia_260330.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Heat catch fire to close out Sixers
nbc_nba_herropostgameintv_260330.jpg
01:28
Herro: Win over Sixers was Miami Heat basketball
nbc_nba_enjoyfunawards_260330.jpg
09:48
NBA Best Sophomore and more fun awards
nbc_nba_pistonsthundertalk_260330.jpg
03:48
How would Detroit and OKC match up in NBA Finals?
nbc_nba_castlefeature_260330.jpg
03:35
Castle developing into a force for Spurs

Latest Clips

nbc_msoc_usavpor_260331.jpg
07:58
Highlights: USMNT v. Portugal (En Español)
nbc_nba_pregamecomets_260331.jpg
02:42
WNBA returning to Houston is ‘very special’
nbc_nba_college_260331.jpg
05:29
Arizona primed to handle ‘business’ in Final Four
nbc_cfb_oresadiqcomp_260331.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Sadiq was a PROBLEM in 2025
nbc_pft_mcconnellint_v3_260331.jpg
20:58
O’Connell on Murray: We wanted to elevate the room
nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
11:44
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_roto_zachcharbonnet_260331.jpg
01:29
Is Charbonnet worth late fantasy pick amid injury?
nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
01:33
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?
nbc_pftpm_lafleurshanintv_260331.jpg
22:48
Shanahan, LaFleur explain duality of brotherhood
nbc_dps_dpondanhurley_260331.jpg
08:00
Unpacking Hurley’s ‘wild’ moment with referee
nbc_dps_jimbonesmackayinterview_260331.jpg
09:49
Mackay discusses dynamic between Tour, LIV golfers
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_260331.jpg
01:33
Will Kincaid ‘take step forward’ under HC Brady?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260331.jpg
19:51
Miller reaffirms MVP stance for SGA over Wemby
nbc_roto_parkermessick_260331.jpg
01:40
Messick’s start vs. LAD puts him on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_lancemccullersjr_260331.jpg
01:30
McCullers Jr. worth adding after nine-K outing
nbc_pft_mentalhealthnfl_260331.jpg
02:36
Report: NFL to expand mental health services
nbc_pft_browncrosby_260331.jpg
11:04
Evaluating Ravens’ reaction to Crosby saga
nbc_nfl_rulechanges_260331.jpg
07:01
Report: Four NFL rule changes approved
nbc_horse_arkansasderby_260331.jpg
05:09
What Arkansas Derby means for Churchill Downs
nbc_roto_jackleiter_260331.jpg
01:14
Leiter trends up in fantasy after impressive start
nbc_pft_flagfootball_260331.jpg
08:52
NFL to launch professional flag football league
nbc_pft_hardknocks_260331.jpg
07:50
SEA, NE will be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’
nbc_pft_jonespickens_260331.jpg
05:59
Jones: DAL won’t comment on Pickens negotiations
nbc_pft_eighteengames_260331.jpg
11:28
Analyzing the factors at play for 18-game season
nbc_pft_superbowllxiii_260331.jpg
05:44
Super Bowl LXIII will be held in Las Vegas
nbc_pft_fridaygames_260331.jpg
09:56
Report: NFL looks to change short-week calculation
nbc_pft_coachesphoto_260331.jpg
05:48
Reacting to the 2026 NFL head coaches photo
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260331.jpg
12:19
How can NFL prevent ‘nepotism’ on coaching staffs?
nbc_smx_stewmendous_260331.jpg
07:01
Stewart’s top moments from Detroit Supercross
NL_ROY.jpg
01:55
Consider Chandler, Fuentes in NL ROY markets