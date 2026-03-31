Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

Conner Mantz, the fastest American marathoner in history, will miss the Boston Marathon on April 20.

“Unfortunately, my fitness has not progressed well enough for me to be able to race the upcoming Boston Marathon at my best,” Mantz said in a statement. “I am very disappointed but look forward to being back racing soon.”

Mantz, 29, broke a 23-year-old American record in his most recent marathon in Chicago last Oct. 12 by running 2 hours, 4 minutes, 43 seconds for fourth place, matching his highest finish in an international marathon.

The previous American record was 2:05:38, set by Khalid Khannouchi at the 2002 London Marathon.

Mantz has not missed a spring or fall marathon since his 26.2-mile debut at the 2022 Chicago Marathon (if counting the February 2024 Olympic Trials, which he won, as a spring marathon).

In Boston, he finished 11th in 2023 and fourth in 2025.

He was the top American men’s finisher at his last six marathons, including the Paris Olympics, where he was eighth.

No American male runner has made a major marathon podium since Galen Rupp in Chicago in 2021.