 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
A’ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson returns to USA Basketball camp in Phoenix during Final Four week
Jim Nill
Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_roto_zachcharbonnet_260331.jpg
Is Charbonnet worth late fantasy pick amid injury?
nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Golf: Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch
A’ja Wilson
A’ja Wilson returns to USA Basketball camp in Phoenix during Final Four week
Jim Nill
Dallas Stars give GM Jim Nill a 2-year contract extension before 5th playoff appearance in a row

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pickenscontract_260331.jpg
Will Cowboys give Pickens a long-term deal?
nbc_roto_zachcharbonnet_260331.jpg
Is Charbonnet worth late fantasy pick amid injury?
nbc_roto_jordanaddison_260331.jpg
What is Addison’s fantasy value with Murray at QB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Conner Mantz withdraws from Boston Marathon

  
Published March 31, 2026 04:47 PM

Conner Mantz, the fastest American marathoner in history, will miss the Boston Marathon on April 20.

“Unfortunately, my fitness has not progressed well enough for me to be able to race the upcoming Boston Marathon at my best,” Mantz said in a statement. “I am very disappointed but look forward to being back racing soon.”

Mantz, 29, broke a 23-year-old American record in his most recent marathon in Chicago last Oct. 12 by running 2 hours, 4 minutes, 43 seconds for fourth place, matching his highest finish in an international marathon.

The previous American record was 2:05:38, set by Khalid Khannouchi at the 2002 London Marathon.

Mantz has not missed a spring or fall marathon since his 26.2-mile debut at the 2022 Chicago Marathon (if counting the February 2024 Olympic Trials, which he won, as a spring marathon).

In Boston, he finished 11th in 2023 and fourth in 2025.

He was the top American men’s finisher at his last six marathons, including the Paris Olympics, where he was eighth.

No American male runner has made a major marathon podium since Galen Rupp in Chicago in 2021.

Running: Boston Marathon
Albert Korir, 2021 NYC Marathon winner, banned 5 years in doping case
Kenyan Albert Korir’s third-place finish from the 2025 New York City Marathon is stripped.