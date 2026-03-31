Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2026: Field, format and how to watch

The top female amateur golfers in the world will compete in the prestigious Augusta National Women’s Amateur, which will begin its seventh annual edition Wednesday, April 1.

The first two rounds of the 54-hole tournament will be played on Wednesday and Thursday at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia.

The top 30 players plus ties will advance Saturday to the final round, which will be played at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. All 72 players in the field will play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

The conclusion of the event will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock on Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m. ET.

More details below on the 2026 August National Women’s Amateur:

How to watch the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

(All times ET)

Wednesday, April 1



1:30-3:30 p.m.: Round 1 (Golf Channel)

Thursday, April 2



1:30-3:30 p.m.: Round 2 (Golf Channel)

Friday, April 3



1:30-3:30 p.m.: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel)

Saturday, April 4



10 a.m.-noon : Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel)

: Live From the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (Golf Channel) Noon-2:30 p.m.: Final round (NBC, Peacock

Who are the announcers for the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?

Anna Jackson will provide play by play alongside analyst Morgan Pressel with Paige Mackenzie and Emilia Doran on course and reporter Steve Burkowski.

Who is in the field of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur?

Player (Country) Age Charlotte Back (Germany) 21 Brooke Biermann (United States) 23 Vanessa Borovilos (Canada) 19 Sara Brentcheneff (France) 18 Eunseo Choi (New Zealand) 19 Beth Coulter (Ireland) 22 Anna Davis (United States) 20 Aphrodite Deng (Canada) 16 Raegan Denton (Australia) 18 Anna Fang (United States) 17 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (Spain) 20 Eila Galitsky (Thailand) 19 Megha Ganne (United States) 22 Ai Goto (Japan) 17 Yurina Hiroyoshi (Japan) 16 Kary Hollenbaugh (United States) 21 Cindy Hsu (Taipei) 22 Anna Iwanaga (Japan) 17 Tsubasa Kajitani (Japan) 22 Veronika Kedronova (Czech Republic) 21 Grace Kilcrease (United States) 21 Gyubeen Kim (South Korea) 16 Lauren Kim (Canada) 20 Katelyn Kong (United States) 19 Jasmine Koo (United States) 20 Chloe Kovelesky (United States) 19 Louise Landgraf (France) 17 Arianna Lau (Hong Kong) 18 Dianna Lee (United States) 22 Elise Lee (United States) 19 Mackenzie Lee (United States) 22 Yujie Liu (China) 15 Kyra Ly (United States) 21 Marie Eline Madsen (Denmark) 21 Rianne Malixi (Philippines) 19 Maria Jose Marin (Colombia) 19 Paula Martin Sampedro (Spain) 20 Ava Merrill (United States) 21 Camille Min-Gaultier (France) 20 Aira Nagasawa (Japan) 18 Emily Odwin (Barbados) 22 Nikki Oh (United States) 18 Soomin Oh (South Korea) 17 Farah O’Keefe (United States) 20 Meja Ortengren (Sweden) 21 Catherine Park (United States) 21 Seojin Park (South Korea) 17 Macy Pate (United States) 20 Prim Prachnakorn (Thailand) 18 Megan Propeck (United States) 23 Catherine Rao (United States) 21 Lily Reitter (Germany) 17 Andrea Revuelta (Spain) 19 Patience Rhodes (England) 22 Kiara Romero (United States) 20 Elizabeth Rudisill (United States) 18 Amanda Sambach (United States) 23 Scarlett Schremmer (United States) 19 Bailey Shoemaker (United States) 21 Andie Smith (United States) 23 Achiraya Sriwong (Thailand) 17 Megan Streicher (South Africa) 23 Asterisk Talley (United States) 17 Rocio Tejedo (Spain) 19 Clarisa Temelo (Mexico) 20 Karen Tsuru (United States) 21 Avery Weed (United States) 20 Kelly Xu (United States) 21 Yunseo Yang (South Korea) 18 Ashley Yun (United States) 21 Amelie Zalsman (United States) 17 Reagan Zibilski (United States) 22

Who won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur last year?

Carla Bernat Escuder of Spain won by a stroke over Asterisk Talley, who finished in the top 30 at the LPGA Tour’s Ford Championship last week and will compete in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur this year.

Past winners of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur: