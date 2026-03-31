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,
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Will Kincaid 'take step forward' under HC Brady?
March 31, 2026 02:52 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter dive into Dalton Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2026, detailing how a run-heavy Bills offense under head coach Joe Brady will impact Kincaid's output.
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