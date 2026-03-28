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Cole Davies wins 250 Detroit Heat 1
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NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

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Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
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Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal

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SX 2026 Rd 08 Daytona 250 Cole Davies.jpg
Cole Davies wins 250 Detroit Heat 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Four Practice
March Madness 2026: Bracket, schedule, score, date, time, TV network for NCAA men’s basketball tournament
Laurence Fournier Beaudry, Guillaume Cizeron
Fournier Beaudry, Cizeron win ice dance world title; Zingas, Kolesnik extend U.S. medal streak

Top Clips

oly_fsdnc_fbeaudrycizeron_260328.jpg
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
nbc_nba_sasvmil_260328.jpg
Highlights: Castle earns triple-double vs. Bucks
nbc_soc_usmntsecondgoal_260308__445231.jpg
Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal

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McKennie puts the USMNT up early against Belgium

March 28, 2026 05:13 PM
Weston McKennie redirects Antonee Robinson's corner to the back of the net to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead against Belgium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Latest Clips

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01:30
Cizeron, Fournier Beaudry cruise to ice dance gold
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Pepi’s pressure pays off in Agyemang goal
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Zingas and Kolesnik spin to ice dance podium spot
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