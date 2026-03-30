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UConn and Geno Auriemma beat Notre Dame 70-52 to secure 25th women’s Final Four appearance
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Notre Dame v Connecticut
UConn and Geno Auriemma beat Notre Dame 70-52 to secure 25th women’s Final Four appearance
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sacramento Regional- Duke at UCLA
Lauren Betts and UCLA are Final Four-bound after rallying past Duke with a strong second half
MLB: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
Fantasy baseball starting pitcher streamers and arsenal changes for Cade Cavalli, Dylan Cease

Top Clips

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Final Four ‘full-circle moment’ for Arizona
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Is this the year the Big Ten wins national title?
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What makes Michigan special ahead of Final Four?

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Michigan set up for 'outstanding success' with May

March 30, 2026 02:02 AM
Nicole Auerbach and John Fanta discuss head coach Dusty May's impact on the Michigan basketball program's rise to prominence in his first two years at the helm.

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