Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Bulls’ Collin Sexton continues to cook

It’s Championship Week for fantasy basketball managers, and we’ve reached our last waiver wire article of the season. Thanks for following along in 2025-26, and best of luck in your title matchups!

For a great breakdown of the Week 23 schedule with actionable advice, check out Raphielle Johnson’s Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Schedule Primer .

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 23.

Priority Adds

1. Collin Sexton

2. Jaxson Hayes

3. Paul Reed

4. Jamal Shead

5. Sandro Mamukelashvili

6. Gary Payton II

7. Daeqwon Plowden

8. Will Riley

9. Kennedy Chandler

10. Kevin Huerter

Collin Sexton, Chicago Bulls (24 percent rostered)

Chicago’s guard rotation is thin due to injuries, and the “Young (Chicago) Bull” has taken full advantage of his opportunities. In 10 games this month, he’s averaging 21.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 dimes, 1.2 steals and 2.9 triples across 26.2 minutes per game. Sexton has offered sixth-round value in that span and scored 20+ points seven times.

Collin Sexton went OFF in the Bulls W against the Suns 📈



🔥 30 PTS

🔥 5 AST

🔥 11-19 FG pic.twitter.com/x4hikBr19O — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 6, 2026

Will Riley, Washington Wizards (20 percent rostered)

Riley continues to be one of the most reliable options for the Wizards. Despite numerous injuries and clear tanking protocol, Riley has logged 32 minutes per game across his last seven with averages of 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 triples.

Daeqwon Plowden, Sacramento Kings (16 percent rostered)

Like Riley, Plowden has been a consistent option for a tanking team, and fantasy managers can pick him up for championship week. Over his last 10, the second-year man out of Bowling Green has averaged 15.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 triples across 31.6 minutes. He should stay heavily involved for the shorthanded Kings moving forward.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors (14 percent rostered)

Golden State’s roster is as banged up as they come, and Payton II has stepped up with some much-needed scoring, rebounding and defense. He’s scored in double figures in 11 straight games, averaging 14.3 points on 69% shooting, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals. He’s worth a look for the final week of the season.

GARY PAYTON II TAKE FLIGHT 😤 pic.twitter.com/jWspxUUVPb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 10, 2026

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Toronto Raptors (14 percent rostered)

Collin Murray-Boyles is banged up, and Jakob Poeltl doesn’t see big minutes these days. Over the last eight games, Poeltl has averaged 26.5 minutes compared to 19.1 for Mamu. In that span, Mamu has averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 triples. He could see increased run if CMB misses time and an even bigger role if Poeltl sits out for one game of Toronto’s back-to-back set in Week 23.

Kennedy Chandler, Utah Jazz (13 percent rostered)

Chandler is yet another name in Utah’s rotation who has stepped into an increased role during the team’s blatant tankathon. Over the last five, Chandler has averaged 14.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 triples across 30.6 minutes.

Jaxson Hayes, Los Angeles Lakers (6 percent rostered)

Hayes’ playing time has soared over his last five games, and he’s been great as a shot-blocker. Hayes has averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 swats across 24.2 minutes in that span, recording multiple rejections in all five appearances.

Paul Reed, Detroit Pistons (5 percent rostered)

B-ball Paul doesn’t see a ton of work when Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart are available, but it’s unclear when Stewart will return, and Duren is listed as doubtful on Monday. Reed could be heavily involved in the frontcourt, and he’s an interesting addition to kick off Championship Week.

Kevin Huerter, Detroit Pistons (4 percent rostered)

Huerter has seen at least 20 minutes in five straight games, turning that court time into 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 triples. With a slew of Pistons out on Monday and a four-game week on the horizon, Huerter is worth an add in most formats.

22 points. 4 triples. 9 made shots. Kevin Huerter had his best scoring night in a Pistons jersey. pic.twitter.com/gUPmSQe69A — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 27, 2026

Jamal Shead, Toronto Raptors (3 percent rostered)

Shead has seen good run with Immanuel Quickley on the sideline, and he’s averaged 1.6 steals and 8.4 dimes across his last five games overall. Shead isn’t a big-time scorer or rebounder, but he offers strong numbers in two scarce categories.

Other options: Brook Lopez (23%), De’Anthony Melton (17%), Gary Payton II (14%), Ziaire Williams (12%), Julian Reese (5%), Leonard Miller (5%), Ja’Kobe Walter (4%), Leaky Black (0%)