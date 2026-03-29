Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Schedule Primer: It’s championship week!

Week 23 is the most important in fantasy basketball for many players, as it is championship week in Yahoo! default leagues. Of course, with injury management and tanking being what it has become, there are a lot of leagues that have already finished up. More than half of the NBA’s 30 teams play four games in Week 23, while two are limited to two games. Let’s look at the schedule breakdown and some key storylines heading into Week 23.

Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Injury Report: What’s up with Giannis Antetokounmpo? While the Bucks reportedly want to shut down their star forward, neither he nor the NBPA is on board with that idea.

Week 23 Games Played

4 Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIL, MIN, ORL, PHI, PHX, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

3 Games: ATL, BKN, GSW, IND, LAC, MIA, NOP, NYK, OKC, SAC

2 Games: DEN, POR

Week 23 Back-to-backs

Sunday (Week 22)-Monday: BOS, MIA, OKC, WAS

Monday-Tuesday: CLE, DAL, DET, LAL, PHX

Tuesday-Wednesday: HOU, MIL, NYK, ORL, TOR

Wednesday-Thursday: GSW, SAS

Thursday-Friday: CHA, MIN, NOP

Friday-Saturday: PHI

Saturday-Sunday: WAS

Sunday-Monday (Week 24): CLE, MEM, ORL

Week 23 Storylines of Note

- The Trail Blazers have the worst Week 23 schedule.

Portland and Denver have two-game weeks, but the former’s schedule setup is much worse. While the Nuggets will play on Wednesday and Saturday, the latter being the lightest game day of Week 23, the Trail Blazers are active on Tuesday and Thursday. A player like Jrue Holiday or Toumani Camara will have some value to begin the week, but they’ll be of no use to fantasy managers for the final three days. Managers in leagues that allow for lineups to be set daily will need to account for this when utilizing their transactions for the week. As for those competing in leagues where lineups lock for the week after a player’s first game, they may need to seek alternatives on the waiver wire or within their current squad.

- Saturday is the light game day of Week 23.

There are only three games on Saturday, with five of the six teams in action playing their final Week 23 game that day. Among those teams are Denver, San Antonio and Philadelphia, which all boast some highly impactful fantasy options. And then there’s Washington, which will be active on Saturday and Sunday. Alex Sarr immediately comes to mind as a valuable fantasy option whose availability may be limited at the end of Week 23. Back-to-backs have not been an issue for Will Riley or Bub Carrington, and there could be a game where Julian Reese emerges as a viable streamer. Also, that is the second back-to-back of Week 23 that the Wizards must deal with; the first begins on the final day of Week 22.

- The Cavaliers and Magic are among the teams that have two back-to-backs to navigate.

For both of these teams, their second back-to-back carries over into Week 24, the final week of the regular season. How will that impact the availability of these teams’ key players for the final day of Week 23? There aren’t many leagues that run through Week 24; with availability already being incredibly unpredictable, running a league through the final week of the regular season feels unnecessary. Cleveland is getting closer to full strength, but the back-to-backs may affect the availability of Jarrett Allen or Max Strus. As for the Magic, they’re still awaiting the returns of Franz Wagner and Anthony Black. Will either or both return at some point during Week 23? The answer affects Tristan da Silva, who has offered solid value as the replacement in the starting lineup.

- Fantasy managers won’t have Luka Dončić to begin Week 23.

Dončić’s managers, hoping to get their Week 23 off to an excellent start with the Lakers hosting the Wizards on Monday, were left disappointed when the NBA announced he would be suspended for a game after picking up his 16th technical foul of the season on Friday. As a result, he’ll sit out the first of four games that the Lakers are scheduled to play in Week 23. Dončić will still have games against the Cavaliers, Thunder and Mavericks, and he’s clearly capable of putting up gaudy numbers in those matchups. However, missing out on an opportunity to torch a lottery-bound team is unfortunate for those going into championship week with Dončić on their roster. That said, his absence boosts the fantasy values of Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

- Will we see Anthony Edwards or Stephen Curry during Week 23?

It appears more likely that the former will be available than the latter. Edwards was cleared for all on-court activities on Friday, and while there are still a few hurdles for him to clear, playing on Monday in Dallas is a serious possibility. The Timberwolves play four games in Week 23, three of which are scheduled over the final four days (back-to-back on Thursday and Friday in Detroit and Philadelphia). The back-to-back could leave Edwards available for three games, but that’s better than nothing.

As for Curry, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged on Friday that the team is “running out of games” to get their star guard back onto the court. He still has not reached the point where he’s cleared for 5-on-5 activities, something the team reportedly hoped would have already happened by now. The Warriors won’t play their first Week 23 game until Wednesday against the Spurs, but that’s the first of two games in as many nights.