Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Injury Report: What’s up with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Week 22, at least in Yahoo! default leagues, is the semifinal week in fantasy basketball. And with more key players sidelined by injuries, managers continue to mine the waiver wire for value. Some standouts will be able to return in time to potentially affect fantasy league title races, while others may not. Let’s look at some key injuries in Week 22, including a growing controversy in Milwaukee.

F Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Johnson has missed the Hawks’ last two games with left shoulder inflammation, and he was questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons at the time of publishing. The concern is that this is the same shoulder that sidelined Johnson for the remainder of the 2024-25 season last January. However, the questionable tag suggests the All-Star forward is close to returning. Mouhamed Gueye (one percent rostered, Yahoo!) has started the last two games, recording totals of 19 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, three blocks and five three-pointers.

After scoring 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting in a March 21 win over the Warriors, Gueye crashed back to earth two days later in a rout of the Grizzlies. The inconsistency makes it challenging to trust Gueye as a streamer if Johnson remains out. While Jonathan Kuminga (27 percent) has also been inconsistent in Johnson’s absence, Zaccharie Risacher (eight percent) has reached double figures in three straight games. Over the past week, the second-year wing has provided sixth-round value in eight-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster. While also a risky play, Risacher has been better than Gueye and Kuminga with Johnson sidelined.

F/C Danny Wolf and F/C Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets

Clowney has missed the Nets’ last three games with a sprained right wrist, and he has also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Warriors. While his initial absence raised Wolf’s fantasy ceiling even higher than it was with Michael Porter Jr. out, the rookie 7-footer sprained his left ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Kings. Ziaire Williams (five percent) has scored at least 16 points in each of Brooklyn’s last three games, and the injuries make him someone worth streaming in deep leagues.

Also emerging recently have been Chaney Johnson (four percent) and Josh Minott (10 percent), with the latter being a fourth-round player over the last week. However, Minott received a DNP-CD on Sunday, a reminder that he is not guaranteed to be in the rotation. Hopefully, that won’t be a concern for fantasy managers for the rest of Week 22 due to the Nets’ injuries in the frontcourt.

G Jaden Ivey, Chicago Bulls

Ivey appeared to be on track for a return to action at some point this week, with the Bulls initially listing him as questionable for Monday’s game against the Rockets. Unfortunately, he banged knees with a teammate during a recent practice. Ivey has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the 76ers, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said on Monday that he was unsure if the guard would travel with the team for this road trip.

Jaden Ivey returned to practice but banged knees and will see doctor tonight. Previously, Donovan said Ivey would travel on 4-game trip but now that’s TBD. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 23, 2026

Ivey’s continued absence does not change the setup of the Bulls’ perimeter rotation. However, it may ensure that Josh Giddey (99 percent) and Tre Jones (29 percent) don’t take significant hits to their minutes. Over the last week, Giddey has played 34.2 minutes per game and Jones 27.9. Collin Sexton (19 percent) and Rob Dillingham (two percent) continue to fill out the perimeter rotation.

G Stephen Curry and G/F Moses Moody, Golden State Warriors

Wednesday’s game against the Nets will be the 23rd that Curry has missed due to a right knee injury, and he reportedly has not been cleared to resume scrimmaging. There was hope over the weekend that he would be incorporated back into practices “in the coming days,” so Tuesday’s development is a concern.

Steph Curry will remain out tomorrow vs Nets, per source, as he tries to get cleared for a scrimmage setting.



Quick update on NBA Today including the latest on Moses Moody as Warriors assess the extent of damage to his left knee pic.twitter.com/xtpto27iLU — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 24, 2026

And with the Warriors losing Moody for the rest of the season to a torn patellar tendon, they’re even more shorthanded on the perimeter. Gui Santos (32 percent), Brandin Podziemski (44 percent) and De’Anthony Melton (15 percent) have added value due to the Curry and Moody absences, and Gary Payton II (12 percent) has provided seventh-round value in eight-cat formats since the All-Star break.

G Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers

Smart was held out of Monday’s loss to the Pistons with a right ankle contusion, and he was listed as doubtful on the initial injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers. With Rui Hachimura (10 percent) also out on Monday, Jake LaRavia (four percent) moved into the starting lineup. He played 29 minutes in the defeat, finishing with seven points, one rebound, one assist and one three-pointer. Even if he remains in the starting lineup, as Hachimura is questionable for Wednesday’s game, LaRavia is not worth the risk in most leagues.

G Ja Morant, C Zach Edey and F/C Brandon Clarke, Memphis Grizzlies

Morant has not appeared in a game since January 21, with the Grizzlies’ guard sidelined by a sprained UCL in his left elbow. On Tuesday, the Grizzlies announced that he is done for the rest of the season, an unsurprising development. When available, Ty Jerome (33 percent) remains the best option for fantasy managers, even with his minutes being limited. Javon Small (11 percent), Cam Spencer (13 percent) and Walter Clayton Jr. (three percent) also have value, depending on who’s in the starting lineup. And in Small’s instance, he is closing in on his 50-game limit as a two-way contract player.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical updates for Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke and Zach Edey: pic.twitter.com/gV8rLPlwbs — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) March 25, 2026

The Grizzlies also had announcements on Tuesday on the statuses of Edey and Clarke. Ruled out for the rest of the season to undergo ankle surgery, Edey underwent a procedure on his left elbow on Tuesday to address lingering discomfort. He is still expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season. Clarke has still not been cleared for high-intensity on-court workouts as he continues to recover from a strained right calf. He is also expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season. The Grizzlies will continue to rely on Olivier-Maxence Prosper (10 percent), GG Jackson (21 percent) and Taylor Hendricks (21 percent) in the frontcourt, with Hendricks offering the highest ceiling for those needing defensive stats.

F Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo’s status following a hyperextension of his left knee has been a source of controversy recently. While it would be in the Bucks’ best interest to shut him down for the rest of the season, not just to ensure that the star forward is fully healthy but for the team’s draft lottery odds, Giannis has reportedly refused to sit out for the rest of the season. And the NBPA got involved on Tuesday, issuing a statement claiming that Antetokounmpo is “healthy and ready to play.”

While Giannis being on the floor would be good news for fantasy managers, how many minutes would he play if allowed to return? Kyle Kuzma (17 percent) and Bobby Portis (38 percent) have also been banged up recently, with both considered questionable for Wednesday’s game in Portland. Ousmane Dieng (eight percent) has not offered much fantasy value since the All-Star break, but he may be worth a look in deep leagues out of necessity.

G Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards has missed the Timberwolves’ last four games due to right knee inflammation and was given a re-evaluation timeline of one to two weeks last week. He will not be available for Wednesday’s game against the Rockets. Ayo Dosunmu (35 percent) and Bones Hyland (10 percent) have performed well in Edwards’ absence. With the former listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game with a sore right calf, the latter could become even more valuable to fantasy managers in the short term.

G Miles McBride, New York Knicks

Knicks head coach Mike Brown provided a positive update on McBride following Tuesday’s win over the Pelicans, revealing that the guard has progressed to scrimmaging in his recovery from sports hernia surgery. Multiple players have received opportunities to contribute with McBride sidelined.

Miles McBride has progressed to scrimmaging in his rehab from sports hernia surgery, Mike Brown says — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 25, 2026

Jose Alvarado (three percent) continues to serve as the backup point guard, with Mohamed Diawara (less than one percent) and Jordan Clarkson (three percent) logging rotation minutes on the wings. While all three have enjoyed their moments with McBride sidelined, none has been consistent enough to be much more than a streamer in deep leagues.

G Jalen Suggs and F Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Due to an illness, Suggs missed both games of the Magic’s back-to-back to begin Week 22, sitting out games against the Pacers and Cavaliers. After struggling in his spot start against the Pacers, Jevon Carter (two percent) was more effective coming off the bench the following night. Against Cleveland, he contributed 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and three three-pointers in 27 minutes. Jamal Cain (less than one percent) started on Tuesday, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer in 32 minutes. Orlando returns to action on Thursday, and there’s no need to add either before an update on Suggs’ availability is provided.

As for Wagner, he practiced with the Magic’s G League affiliate on Monday and has since been recalled. Sidelined since the All-Star break, he’s likely to be restricted in some way once he’s cleared to return from his high ankle sprain. Tristan da Silva (20 percent) remains a player who should be rostered in 14-team leagues, and some 12-team formats as well, until Orlando returns to full strength on the perimeter.

C Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid, who has been out since February 26 with a strained oblique muscle, is officially questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls. Adem Bona (three percent) has been the starting center on most nights with Embiid out, and he has offered some value in steals and blocked shots. However, Andre Drummond (10 percent)'s overall value has been higher, especially for managers seeking rebounding production.

Also of note in Philadelphia is that Paul George returns from his 25-game suspension on Wednesday, and he will not be under any restrictions. He’s rostered in 75 percent of Yahoo! leagues, so shallow league managers need to ensure that George is not sitting on the waiver wire. If he is, pick him up.

G Nique Clifford, Sacramento Kings

Clifford injured his left foot during Sunday’s win over the Nets and was diagnosed with a midfoot sprain. While the rookie is traveling with the team, he’s out for the entirety of Week 22 before being re-evaluated. Malik Monk (25 percent) is the player for fantasy managers to target, with Devin Carter (five percent) and Daeqwon Plowden (six percent) only being worth a look in extremely deep leagues.

G Isaiah Collier and F Brice Sensabaugh, Utah Jazz

Of these two Jazz players, Collier’s injury has been more serious. He has missed the last three games due to left hamstring injury management, and he’s been ruled out for a fourth when the Jazz host the Wizards on Wednesday. With Keyonte George still sidelined by a strained right hamstring, EJ Harkless (11 percent) has started the last three games, and Bez Mbeng (less than one percent) the last two. The latter was signed to a second 10-day contract on Monday, ensuring his availability for the rest of Week 22. Harkless offers greater upside with George and Collier out, but neither he nor Mbeng is a must-add player.

Sensabaugh, who has scored at least 21 points in each of his last six appearances, will not play on Wednesday for rest reasons. That makes Ace Bailey (47 percent) an even more appealing option in 12-team leagues, especially with the rookie having scored at least 25 points in three consecutive games. In Monday’s loss to the Raptors, Bailey went off for a season-high 37 points, shooting 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. It would be unsurprising if he managed to deliver league titles to some fortunate fantasy managers over the next few weeks.