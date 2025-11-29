Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Report: Orioles add Ryan Helsley to their bullpen with two-year deal
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Louisville
New faces for Louisville run Kentucky into the ground in 41-0 blowout

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 13: Baker Mayfield’s shoulder; updates on Daniel Jones, Omarion Hampton
MLB: Texas Rangers at New York Mets
Report: Orioles add Ryan Helsley to their bullpen with two-year deal
NCAA Football: Kentucky at Louisville
New faces for Louisville run Kentucky into the ground in 41-0 blowout

Top Clips

nbc_pl_frankintv_251129.jpg
Frank criticizes fans booing Vicario during loss
nbc_pl_totfulpostgame_251129.jpg
‘Very disappointing’ Spurs fall to Fulham at home
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury

  
Published November 29, 2025 06:00 PM

NEW YORK — Islanders forward Kyle Palmeiri will be out six-to-eight months with a knee injury that will require surgery, the team said Sunday.

The 34-year-old forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late in the second period of Friday’s 4-3 shootout loss to Philadelphia at UBS Arena when he was checked by Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale and fell awkwardly into the boards near the opposing net.

Palmeiri was still able to steal the puck from a Flyers defenseman and register the secondary assist on a goal by Emil Heineman.

Palmeiri had six goals and 12 assists in 25 games this season. The gritty forward joined the Islanders in a trade with New Jersey in April 2021. He had played 223 straight games for the Islanders before Friday’s injury.

Palmieri was a first-round pick by Anaheim in 2009. He has 276 goals and 269 assists in 925 regular-season games with the Ducks, Devils and Islanders.

The Islanders also lost defenseman Alexander Romanov to a serious shoulder injury earlier this month. Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau is also out with an upper-body injury.

New York (13-9-3) hosts Washington on Sunday.