Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out with hand injury

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes is out with a non-hockey-related hand injury.

The team announced Hughes’ injury on Friday, saying he was being evaluated and further updates would be provided when available.

Hughes is not expected to play for New Jersey on Saturday night at Washington. Beyond that, it was not clear how serious the injury was.

The 24-year-old center is one of the biggest reasons for the Devils’ strong start to the season. He has 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points to have them atop the Eastern Conference.

Hughes missed the final six weeks of last season and the playoffs after crashing right shoulder-first into the boards. He underwent surgery not long after.