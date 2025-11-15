 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
UNC’s Belichick says he has ‘not and will not’ pursue open NFL jobs, is committed to Tar Heels
Syndication: The Register Guard
Dante Moore throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 7 Oregon routs Minnesota 42-13
NCAA Football: Clemson at Louisville
Clemson sneaks past Louisville 20-19 despite botched punt snap and goal-line stand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Fayetteville Observer
UNC’s Belichick says he has ‘not and will not’ pursue open NFL jobs, is committed to Tar Heels
Syndication: The Register Guard
Dante Moore throws for 2 touchdowns and No. 7 Oregon routs Minnesota 42-13
NCAA Football: Clemson at Louisville
Clemson sneaks past Louisville 20-19 despite botched punt snap and goal-line stand

Top Clips

nbc_nba_dallac_251114.jpg
Highlights: Clippers outlast Mavs in double OT
nbc_nba_gswvssas_251114.jpg
Highlights: Warriors earn thrilling win vs. Spurs
nbc_mcbb_umesvscrei_251114.jpg
Highlights: Creighton blows out UMES

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out with hand injury

  
Published November 15, 2025 08:47 AM

NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes is out with a non-hockey-related hand injury.

The team announced Hughes’ injury on Friday, saying he was being evaluated and further updates would be provided when available.

Hughes is not expected to play for New Jersey on Saturday night at Washington. Beyond that, it was not clear how serious the injury was.

The 24-year-old center is one of the biggest reasons for the Devils’ strong start to the season. He has 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points to have them atop the Eastern Conference.

Hughes missed the final six weeks of last season and the playoffs after crashing right shoulder-first into the boards. He underwent surgery not long after.