Homestead Xfinity Series starting lineup: Chandler Smith wins pole

  
Published October 25, 2024 06:13 PM

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Chandler Smith, who holds the final transfer spot to the Championship 4, will start on the pole for Saturday’s playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

It is Smith’s third pole of the season and 11th consecutive race he’s started in the top 10.

MORE: Xfinity starting lineup

The 22-year-old Smith led a 1-2-3 effort by Joe Gibbs Racing in Friday’s qualifying with a lap of 163.305 mph. Sheldon Creed (162.822 mph) qualified second. Aric Almirola (162.749) will start third.

Playoff drivers Cole Custer (fourth) and Justin Allgaier (fifth) complete the top five.

Starting spots for the other remaining playoff drivers are: Sam Mayer (ninth), Sammy Smith (10th), Jesse Love (14th) and Austin Hill (16th). AJ Allmendinger, who advanced to the Championship 4 with his victory last weekend at Las Vegas, qualified sixth.

William Sawalich, making his Xfinity Series debut, will start 12th for Joe Gibbs Racing.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 302
How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Rookie Jesse Love enters Saturday’s race below the cutline.