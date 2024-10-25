How to watch Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity playoff race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

HOMESTEAD, Fla.— The Xfinity Series’ Round of 8 continues this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Saturday’s race is the middle event in the round. AJ Allmendinger claimed a spot in the Championship 4 with his win last weekend at Las Vegas.

Justin Allgaier (+32 points), Cole Custer (+16) and Chandler Smith (+8) all are in a transfer spot.

Those below the cutline are Austin Hill (-8 points), Jesse Love (-13), Sam Mayer (-23) and Sammy Smith (-53).

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:10 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … Driver introductions will be at 3:25 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 3:52 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 3:53 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

STARTING LINEUP: Xfinity qualifying scheduled to begin at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

TV/RADIO: The CW Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. on CW. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 83 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: Sam Mayer won last year’s race after starting 13th. Riley Herbst finished second. John Hunter Nemechek placed third. Cole Custer, who won the pole and led a race-high 114 of 200 laps, finished 13th.

