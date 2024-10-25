Bears vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The No. 1 (Caleb Williams) and No. 2 (Jayden Daniels) overall picks in the NFL Draft will face off in the nation’s capital when the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders face off.

The Bears are winners of three straight games and are 4-2 on the season. Chicago has scored 24, 36, and 35 points over the three wins and held opponents to 18 or fewer points in all three (Rams, Panthers, Jaguars). The Bears have not won four straight since 2018, but this Chicago is led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams who has been on fire the past three weeks (7 TDs to 1 INT).

The Commanders are 5-2 this year and coming off a 40-7 smackdown over the Panthers. However, rookie QB Jayden Daniels suffered a rib injury on the first drive of that game and is questionable but expected to play. Washington’s only losses came on the road at Tampa Bay and Baltimore. The Commanders are 3-0 at home but those wins came over the Giants, Browns, and Panthers, who are a combined 4-17 this year.

Game Details and How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM EST

· Site: Northwest Stadium

· City: Washington, VA

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Bears vs. Commanders

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Bears (-155), Commanders (+124)

Spread: Bears -3 (-105)

Total: 43.0

Washington opened as the -2.5-point favorite but with the Jayden Daniels injury and limited practice, the Bears are now -3 favorites. Chicago has won three straight games and coming off a bye week. If Daniels plays, this line will move back to a pick-em or Washington -2.5. The total dropped from 46.5 to 43.0 with the Daniels news, so the total will go back up as well if Daniels plays.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Chicago to win outright in Washington:

“The Commanders have been one of the biggest surprises of the season, but Jayden Daniels won’t be 100 percent, and the Bears are on fire right now.

I believe Chicago is being slept on here and the bye week after London is a huge positive for this team. I played the Bears +2.5 before the movement, so I’d recommend waiting on the Daniels news and take the Bears -3 if he’s out or take Chicago as an underdog if he’s in.”

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders team stats, betting trends

Chicago is 5-1 ATS this year and 2-1 ATS on the ML as an underdog.

Chicago has won and covered in three straight games, while the Over has hit in all three.

The Bears are 4-3 to the Over this season and 2-1 to the Under as an underdog.

The Commanders are 5-1-1 ATS this season and 3-0 ATS as a favorite. The Under is 2-1 when Washington is a favorite.

Washington is 3-0 ATS and on the ML at home this season.

Jayden Daniels has an NFL-leading 75.6% completion percentage.

Caleb Williams has seven touchdowns to one interception with a 74% completion percentage over his past three games.

Four different Chicago Bears have three touchdowns this season, D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, DJ Moore, and Cole Kmet.

Brian Robinson Jr. scored a touchdown in his fourth straight game and has a touchdown in five of six this season.

Terry McLaurin has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in five straight games, scoring at least one touchdown in three of them.

Quarterback matchup for Chicago vs. Washington

Commanders: Jayden Daniels –Daniels is the Rookie of the Year favorite, but suffered a rib injury early in the blowout win over the Panthers last week. Daniels has 10 total touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 1,782 total yards and an NFL-leading 75.6% completion percentage.

Bears: Caleb Williams – The No. 1 overall pick has nine passing touchdowns to five interceptions on the year, plus 1,486 total yards and a 65.3% completion percentage. Over the last three weeks, Williams has found his groove with a 3-0 record, seven touchdowns, one interception, and a 74% completion percentage (60-of-81).

Bears and Commanders injury update

The Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) is week-to-week but expected to play, while

For the Bears, CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) and S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) are both questionable.

