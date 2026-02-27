 Skip navigation
Eli Tomac Daytona
Long Live the King: Eli Tomac seeks eighth Daytona victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Tarleton State at Baylor
Billy Gillispie won’t return as Tarleton State coach after being out for health reasons
Syndication: Arizona Republic
2026 NFL trade candidates: Best landing spots for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, more

nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Jeremiah: 'Good gap' between Mendoza and Simpson

February 27, 2026 02:02 PM
NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah joins Dan Patrick to talk about why Fernando Mendoza sits above the other quarterbacks in this NFL draft class, the importance of measurements and more.

nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
lovenotredamethumbnailmattmiller.jpg
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
nbc_dps_patfordeinterview_260225.jpg
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
nbc_dps_dponabs_260225.jpg
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
nbc_dps_dponkonnorgriffin_260225.jpg
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260224.jpg
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
nfl_dps_replayflags_260224.jpg
08:59
NFL could open ‘Pandora’s box’ with replay flags
nbc_dps_qboptions_260224.jpg
05:26
Could Tua, Lamar be on the move this offseason?
dps_olyhockey_260223.jpg
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
ASW_raw_260223.jpg
03:54
Patrick: NBA’s dunk contest looked ‘exhausted’
nbc_dps_almichaelsintr_260223.jpg
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
nbc_dps_noaheagleinterview_260213.jpg
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
tirico.jpg
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics
harbaugh.jpg
12:40
Dart made Harbaugh ‘really excited’ to join Giants
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_mikereiss_260211.jpg
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
nbc_dps_reggiemiller_260210.jpg
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
nbc_dps_drakemaye_260210.jpg
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
nbc_dps_mikegolic_260210.jpg
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
nbc_dps_superbowlrecap_260209_copy.jpg
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260209.jpg
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_dps_sidelinereporters_260206.jpg
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
cam_newton.jpg
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_derekcarr_260227.jpg
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_260227.jpg
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_260227.jpg
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
nbc_nfl_jeremiyahlove_260227.jpg
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
nbc_roto_konknueppel_260227.jpg
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
nbc_roto_shaigil_260227.jpg
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
nbc_roto_laurimark_260227.jpg
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
nbc_nfl_jonahcoleman_260227.jpg
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
nbc_nfl_kaytronallen_260227.jpg
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
nbc_nfl_emmettjohnson_260227.jpg
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
nbc_nfl_nsingleton_260227.jpg
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
nbc_nba_jumpers_260227.jpg
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260227.jpg
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
nbc_nba_houorl_260227.jpg
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
nbc_nba_playoffmatch_260227.jpg
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
nbc_nfl_sbell_260227.jpg
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_roto_indncaa_260227.jpg
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
nbc_roto_bigeastchamp_260227.jpg
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
nbc_roto_michvill_260227.jpg
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
nbc_nfl_cbell_260227.jpg
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
nbc_nfl_luke_260226.jpg
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
nbc_nfl_germiebernard_260227.jpg
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
nbc_pft_denzel_boston_260226.jpg
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
nbc_nfl_cbrazzell_260227.jpg
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
nbc_nfl_zbranch_260227.jpg
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
nbc_nfl_elijahsarratt_260227.jpg
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments
nbc_nfl_cadeklubnik_260227.jpg
09:48
How Klubnik learned to attack adversity head on