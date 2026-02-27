Skip navigation
Long Live the King: Eli Tomac seeks eighth Daytona victory
Billy Gillispie won’t return as Tarleton State coach after being out for health reasons
2026 NFL trade candidates: Best landing spots for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, more
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Long Live the King: Eli Tomac seeks eighth Daytona victory
Billy Gillispie won’t return as Tarleton State coach after being out for health reasons
2026 NFL trade candidates: Best landing spots for Kyler Murray, A.J. Brown, Mac Jones, more
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Jeremiah: 'Good gap' between Mendoza and Simpson
February 27, 2026 02:02 PM
NFL Analyst Daniel Jeremiah joins Dan Patrick to talk about why Fernando Mendoza sits above the other quarterbacks in this NFL draft class, the importance of measurements and more.
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
14:22
Miller: Love best player in 2026 NFL Draft class
15:23
Forde: Men’s hockey gold medal game ‘cinematic’
09:42
ABS won’t remove ‘human element’ from MLB umpiring
07:21
Will Pirates sign Griffin to long-term deal?
19:24
Miller: Celtics are ‘scariest team’ in the East
08:30
Is United States now hockey capital of the world?
08:59
NFL could open ‘Pandora’s box’ with replay flags
05:26
Could Tua, Lamar be on the move this offseason?
08:33
Team USA hockey performed ‘when they needed to’
03:54
Patrick: NBA’s dunk contest looked ‘exhausted’
17:28
Would Michaels prefer Stanley Cup or Olympic gold?
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics
12:40
Dart made Harbaugh ‘really excited’ to join Giants
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
17:43
Miller reflects on ‘Malice at the Palace’
07:07
Maye has ‘more doubters’ after postseason
11:09
Patriots, Maye to face greater challenges in 2026
13:41
Seahawks’ defense ‘was everywhere’ in SB LX win
13:07
Tucker: Playoff run ‘wore on’ Maye
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
11:48
Stark and Hartung prepare for Super Bowl sidelines
06:18
Who is most likely to make Hall of Fame in 2027?
01:39
Dvorchak thinks Carr will come out of retirement
01:55
Richardson ‘lottery ticket’ entering fourth season
01:37
Jeanty may be part of a two-back committee
07:52
Love: ‘I want to play with the best quarterback’
01:22
Knueppel breaks rookie record for 3-point makes
01:32
Why SGA is still on pace to win second MVP award
01:29
Who will step up for Jazz amid Markkanen’s injury?
09:12
Coleman built by his roots in Stockton, California
06:25
Penn State’s Allen: ‘All I need is an opportunity’
07:02
Johnson ‘training like a track athlete’ for draft
05:10
Singleton: Penn State TD record ‘meant a lot’
04:44
Which teams are poised to take the next step?
04:12
Allen has his ‘mojo’ going with Cavaliers
04:50
Rockets get one of their ‘biggest wins’ vs. Magic
07:49
Potential playoff matchups we want to see most
06:30
UConn’s Bell: ‘I’m one of the best in the country’
10:33
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
07:28
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
01:49
Hoosiers in ‘real danger’ of missing tournament
01:27
Who will be the Big East regular season champion?
01:31
Illinois can contend with Michigan’s size
11:04
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL
05:01
Bell had 12 formal meetings at combine Wednesday
06:55
Illinois QB Altmyer loves hunting and fishing
06:37
From guard to receiver: Bernard’s unique journey
09:55
Boston always knew he was an elite athlete
04:01
Brazzell II would love to catch TD pass from Allen
10:04
Branch believes he is ‘a different breed’
07:30
Sarratt wants the ball in big moments
09:48
How Klubnik learned to attack adversity head on
