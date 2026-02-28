Arsenal 'have to win' v. Chelsea to hold off City

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Arsenal 'have to win' v. Chelsea to hold off City
February 28, 2026 03:12 PM
Ahmed Fareed, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe preview the Matchweek 28 blockbuster between London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.
Related Videos
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
11:55
Man City ‘are in this’ Premier League title race
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
13:33
Takeaways from Arsenal’s bounce-back win v. Spurs
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
04:08
Gyokeres reflects on ‘great day’ at Spurs
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
Latest Clips
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
10:33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brentford Matchweek 28
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up
01:18
Disasi’s own goal makes it 5-2 for Liverpool
01:03
Castellanos scores West Ham’s second v. Liverpool
10:54
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. West Ham Matchweek 28
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue