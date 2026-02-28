 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Connecticut
Alex Karaban helps No. 6 UConn edge Seton Hall 71-67 after being added to Huskies of Honor
Cole Hocker
Cole Hocker edges Yared Nuguse, Nico Young for U.S. indoor 3000m title
Track &amp; Field: USA Indoor Championships
2026 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
nbc_nas_trucksstpete_260228.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City

Watch Now

Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3

February 28, 2026 04:13 PM
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at the PGA National Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
4:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
nbc_golf_cognizantr2_260227.jpg
1:55
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
nbc_golf_cognizantv2_260226.jpg
2:00
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
4:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
2:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
0:47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
Latest Clips

nbc_nas_trucksstpete_260228.jpg
13:39
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at St. Petersburg
GettyImages-2262356862.jpg
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
nbc_nfl_francismauigoa_260228.jpg
09:24
Mauigoa: I’m a ‘silent storm’ on the field
nbc_pl_pep_260228.jpg
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
nbc_nfl_protor_260228.jpg
05:13
Proctor on iconic catch: ‘I’m a natural athlete’
nbc_nfl_vegaloane_260228.jpg
05:27
Ioane takes pride in protecting the QB
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Semenyo lifts Manchester City 1-0 ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_studioreax_260228.jpg
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
nbc_pl_leedsmc_260228.jpg
07:58
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Man City Matchweek 28
nbc_pft_lamu_260228.jpg
05:52
Lomu balancing wedding planning, scouting combine
nbc_pft_miller_260228.jpg
06:08
Miller open to both OT positions in NFL
nbc_pl_whugoal1v2_260228.jpg
01:47
Soucek pulls one back for West Ham v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal1_260228.jpg
02:18
Ramsey blasts Newcastle level with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_260228.jpg
01:33
Beto puts Everton 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_260228.jpg
01:12
Murphy drills Newcastle level at 2-2 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal3_260228.jpg
01:18
Barry delivers to give Everton lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastleeverton_260228.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_260228.jpg
01:06
Branthwaite heads Everton in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal1_260228.jpg
01:08
Damsgaard heads Brentord in front of Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal2_260228.jpg
01:26
Thiago tucks away Brentford’s second v. Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal3_260228.jpg
01:14
Schade makes it 3-0 for Brentford against Burnley
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal5_260228.jpg
54
Anthony brings Burnley within one of Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal4_260228.jpg
01:00
Kayode’s own goal gives Burnley hope v. Brentford
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal6_260228.jpg
01:25
Flemming’s header brings Burnley level at 3-3
nbc_pl_burvbre_goal7_260228.jpg
01:25
Damsgaard’s brace gives Brentford 4-3 lead
nbc_pl_burvbre_260228.jpg
10:33
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Brentford Matchweek 28
nbc_pl_livgoal2_260228.jpg
01:31
Van Dijk’s header doubles Liverpool’s lead
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260228.jpg
01:26
Ekitike fires Liverpool ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal3_260228.jpg
01:13
Mac Allister volleys Liverpool 3-0 up v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livgoal4_260228.jpg
01:08
Gakpo’s deflected effort puts Liverpool 4-1 up