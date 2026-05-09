Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win Salt Lake City 450 Supercross heats

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Haiden Deegan celebrates.jpg
Haiden Deegan dominates, wins Salt Lake City 250 Showdown West heat
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 250 Seth Hammaker.jpg
Seth Hammaker leads Salt Lake City 250 East Seth Hammaker beats Cole Davies
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Mercury rout the Aces 99-66 to spoil Las Vegas’ ring ceremony

Top Clips

nbc_golf_oneflighrd3v3_260509.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
lawrence_roczen_presser_raw_260509.jpg
Lawrence, Roczen embracing Salt Lake SX title race
nbc_nba_postgame_okclalpreview_v2_260509.jpg
Lakers bench must step up in Game 3 against OKC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Haiden Deegan celebrates.jpg
Haiden Deegan dominates, wins Salt Lake City 250 Showdown West heat
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 15 Philadelphia 250 Seth Hammaker.jpg
Seth Hammaker leads Salt Lake City 250 East Seth Hammaker beats Cole Davies
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
Mercury rout the Aces 99-66 to spoil Las Vegas’ ring ceremony

Top Clips

nbc_golf_oneflighrd3v3_260509.jpg
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
lawrence_roczen_presser_raw_260509.jpg
Lawrence, Roczen embracing Salt Lake SX title race
nbc_nba_postgame_okclalpreview_v2_260509.jpg
Lakers bench must step up in Game 3 against OKC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence win Salt Lake City 450 Supercross heats

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published May 9, 2026 07:36 PM

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Jorge Prado earned the Heat 1 holeshot, but Chase Sexton took the position away on Lap 5 with two minutes on the clock.

In the second heat, Hunter Lawrence led from the gate drop to the checkered flag, while a crash for Ken Roczen relegated him to fourth.

Eli Tomac crashed on Lap 1 of Heat 2 and limped off course. He may has re-injured his hip.

Heat 1

Prado is one of the best starters in recent seasons. He grabbed the holeshot to lead Sexton early.

Justin Cooper settled into third.

Justin Hill maintained his qualification speed and rode fourth on Lap 3.

Dylan Ferrandis rounded out the top five.

Sexton kept Prado in sight with a margin of less than half a second.

One lap later, Sexton pounced and took the lead.

Once in the lead, Sexton stretched his advantage to more than two and a half seconds over Prado.

Cooper made a determined charge on Prado and showed him a wheel on the final lap, but could not complete the pass.

Fourth-place Hill and Ferrandis rounded out the top five.

Heat 1 results

Heat 2

Lawrence grabbed the holeshot over Justin Barcia, but tragedy struck Eli Tomac, who crashed hard in Turn 2.

Tomac was slow to rise and needed help to get off the course. He walked off under his own power, but was limping noticeably. He only recently returned from a hip injury suffered in Cleveland.

Roczen settled into third early, before taking second from Barcia on Lap 4.

With a minute on the clock, Roczen had Lawrence in sight, but he put his bike on the ground one lap later. That hurt Roczen’s gate selection. Roczen lost two spots with the crash, allowing Barcia and Malcolm Stewart past.

Cooper Webb rounded out the top five.

Heat 2 results