Haiden Deegan earns Salt Lake City 250 West heat holeshot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah: Haiden Deegan shot out to the lead early and established a lead over the field.

When the checkers waved, Deegan was in another zip code and won by more than seven seconds over Levi Kitchen, who made a dramatic last lap pass on Cameron McAdoo in the sand section.

Kayden Minear settle for fourth in his second career start.

Lux Turner held onto fifth

250 Showdown West heat results

In-Race Notes

Deegan did what Deegan does. He launched out of the gate and took the early lead.

By Lap 4, Deegan held a significant advantage over the field, but second through fourth were tightly contested Cameron McAdoo led Kayden Minear and Levi Kitchen.

Lux Turner rounded out the top five.

Kitchen stalked McAdoo for the second half of the heat before making a dramatic pass on the final lap.