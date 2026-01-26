 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner extends winning streak to 18 at Australian Open, advances to quarterfinals
jessica pegula ao
Jessica Pegula knocks 2025 champion Madison Keys out of Australian Open, faces Amanda Anisimova in quarters
scottie amex
Scottie Scheffler starts a new season looking like nothing has changed, wins his PGA Tour opener

Top Clips

nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
CavsvsMagic1-26.jpg
Lean Cavaliers after just beating Magic
nbc_roto_seahwaks_260126.jpg
Early betting preview of Super Bowl LX

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Raptors’ Mamukelashvili make sure Thunder’s Lu Dort avoids ugly fall

  
Published January 26, 2026 11:33 AM

This had the potential to be ugly, fortunately instead it was just pretty funny.

During Sunday night’s game, Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort rotated over to defend Toronto big man Sandro Mamukelashvili on the roll to the rim. When Mamukelashvili got the pass, he pump-faked, and Dort bought it — and ended up jumping on his shoulders.

Classy move by Mamukelashvili to make sure Dort didn’t take a hard fall.

Toronto went on to hand Oklahoma City its second straight home loss 103-101, behind 23 from Immanuel Quickley (whose name keeps popping up in trade rumors as the Raptors look for another big man). Mamukelashvili had 10 points in the win.

Mentions
SAS_Mamukelashvili_Sandro.jpg Sandro Mamukelashvili OKC_Dort_Luguentz.jpg Luguentz Dort