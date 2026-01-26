Watch Raptors’ Mamukelashvili make sure Thunder’s Lu Dort avoids ugly fall

This had the potential to be ugly, fortunately instead it was just pretty funny.

During Sunday night’s game, Oklahoma City’s Lu Dort rotated over to defend Toronto big man Sandro Mamukelashvili on the roll to the rim. When Mamukelashvili got the pass, he pump-faked, and Dort bought it — and ended up jumping on his shoulders.

Sandro Mamukelashvili made sure Lu Dort didn't fall. 😂 pic.twitter.com/MqfuKRBrrs — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) January 26, 2026

Classy move by Mamukelashvili to make sure Dort didn’t take a hard fall.

Toronto went on to hand Oklahoma City its second straight home loss 103-101, behind 23 from Immanuel Quickley (whose name keeps popping up in trade rumors as the Raptors look for another big man). Mamukelashvili had 10 points in the win.

