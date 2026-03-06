Clippers Yanic Konan Niederhauser to undergo foot surgery, out for remainder of season

Anyone who had watched the Clippers play in recent weeks came away saying, “I like that young Yanic Konan Niederhauser.” Over his last five games, he’d averaged 8.2 points per game, shooting 52.2% and grabbing 6.2 boards while blocking 2.2 shots a night, all in 18 minutes a game.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser in the Clippers' 114-101 win over the Warriors last night:



11 points

9 rebounds

4 blocks

2 steals

+10pic.twitter.com/25RMAgq1ig — Will Horstman (@WillHorstman_) March 3, 2026

Unfortunately, his season is now over. Niederhauser suffered a Lisfranc injury in his right foot that requires season-ending surgery, the team announced. He suffered the injury on Wednesday night against Indiana.

A Lisfranc injury occurs when the long bone in the foot that connects the toes to the ankle area becomes fractured and dislocated.

The Clippers selected Niederhauser with the No. 30 pick in last June’s draft, intrigued by the potential of the athletic 7-foot center out of Switzerland, by way of Penn State. Niederhauser started the season mostly playing in the G League, but as his confidence grew, he spent more time with the big club and, when the Clippers traded away center Ivica Zubac at the deadline, took advantage of his opportunities when the minutes arose.

“I think his ability to roll to the basket, get offensive rebounds [is important], but the biggest thing is just defensively challenging every shot, blocking shots at the rim,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said after a recent Clippers win over the Warriors.

Niederhauser has earned the chance to get more run next season, but unfortunately all those development plans are on hold while he recovers from this foot surgery.