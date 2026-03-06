Suns’ Dillon Brooks arrested on suspicion of DUI in Scottsdale

Suns forward Dillon Brooks was arrested early Friday morning for suspicion of driving under the influence in Scottsdale, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix.

Scottsdale police initiated a traffic stop around 1 a.m. and, upon investigation, arrested Brooks on suspicion of driving under the influence, something first reported by TMZ and since confirmed by NBC Sports. Brooks was taken to jail, booked, and then released around 3:30 a.m.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dillon Brooks and are gathering more information. We have no further comment at this time,” the Suns said in a statement.

Brooks is currently sidelined following surgery to his fractured left hand. He is expected to be out until near the end of the regular season.

Brooks is in the midst of the best year of his career, averaging 20.9 points per game and leading a cultural shift in the locker room after a couple of seasons in which the Kevin Durant/Bradley Beal/Devin Booker Suns had been a disappointment. Brooks came to Phoenix as part of the trade that sent Durant to Houston, and in the desert he has thrived on the court and as a leader in the locker room for a Suns team headed to the postseason and seriously outperforming preseason expectations.

