San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from WCF Game 5

Did the San Antonio Spurs figure something out on their way to winning Game 4? Or, back home with 48 hours to review the tape and think through their options, will we see the Oklahoma City Thunder respond like a champion on Tuesday night?

Either way, Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals shapes up to be the biggest game of the season in the NBA. The New York Knicks are home, resting, waiting for the winner, while the Spurs and Thunder continue to wear each other down in a dramatic and entertaining showdown between the two teams with the best records in the regular season. Is this another Victor Wembanyama game, or does two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take this one over? Or is it someone else?

Tune in to find out, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.