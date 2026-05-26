San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder live updates: Score, highlights, stats analysis from WCF Game 5
It’s the biggest game of the season in the NBA.
Did the San Antonio Spurs figure something out on their way to winning Game 4? Or, back home with 48 hours to review the tape and think through their options, will we see the Oklahoma City Thunder respond like a champion on Tuesday night?
Either way, Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals shapes up to be the biggest game of the season in the NBA. The New York Knicks are home, resting, waiting for the winner, while the Spurs and Thunder continue to wear each other down in a dramatic and entertaining showdown between the two teams with the best records in the regular season. Is this another Victor Wembanyama game, or does two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander take this one over? Or is it someone else?
Tune in to find out, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night in Oklahoma City. Watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
For four games, this has been an epic series — one that seemingly sets up a rivalry that will dominate the NBA for the next five years (at least).
Game 1 was an announcement by Victor Wembanyama that he has to be in the conversation for best player walking the face of the earth — 41 points and 24 rebounds, dominating the double-overtime Spurs win.
Game 2 featured Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looking like the MVP, scoring 30 and sparking a Thunder win to tie the series. Game 3 saw the venue shift to San Antonio, but the result was the same — the Spurs tried to blitz and double SGA, but he kept finding the open man, and the Thunder’s role players knocked down their shots. OKC took a 2-1 series lead.
Game 4 felt different. Part of that was us getting to watch Wembanyama get back into the paint and dominate again, scoring 33 points on the night. However, the more important factor was that the Spurs changed up how they guarded Gilgeous-Alexander, not double-teaming him but leaving a single defender (usually Stephon Castle) on him and bringing a late double if he drove into the lane or got to a dangerous spot. SGA wanted to pass out of that, but with Jalen Williams (hamstring) and Ajay Mitchell (calf) out injured, the Thunder were short a ball handler and lost 103-82.
That leaves the series tied 2-2 heading into a critical Game 5.