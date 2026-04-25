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NBA Playoff Highlights

Spurs come from 15 down in second half to beat Trail Blazers 120-108, take 2-1 series lead

  
Published April 25, 2026 02:36 AM

With 4:48 left in the third quarter, Portland took a 15-point lead on a Jerami Grant free throw. The Trail Blazers appeared in control of Game 3 against a shorthanded Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama.

That control was an illusion.

San Antonio stormed back behind the play of rookie Dylan Harper — by the end of the third quarter, the Spurs were already ahead by one. Then, in the middle of the fourth quarter, San Antonio went on a 15-1 run to pull away. By 4:05 left in the game, it was a 15-point Spurs lead — a 30-point swing in San Antonio’s favor.

During that run, Dylan Harper scored 20 of his 27 in the night, shooting 7-of-8, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. He was putting on a show.

San Antonio held on to win 120-108 on the road, taking a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is on Sunday in Portland.

San Antonio got this win without Victor Wembanyama, who suffered a concussion on a brutal face-first fall in Game 2. While he traveled with the team to Portland and was on the bench for this game, he was not cleared to play in Game 3, and his status for Game 4 remains unclear. The only update Spurs coach Mitch Johnson would give is that Wemby is “progressing.”

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 33 points, while De’Aaron Fox added 18 points. Luke Kornet, starting at the five in place of Wembanyama, finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, both career playoff highs.

However, it was Harper who provided the spark and was making history.

This is a tough loss for the Trail Blazers, who needed to pick up a win while Wembanyama was out. It was also the team’s first home playoff game since 2021.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points to lead the Trail Blazers and was their best player on the night. Scoot Henderson added 21 points, and while Deni Avdija scored 19, he shot just 3-of-15 from the floor (12-of-16 from the free throw line).

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