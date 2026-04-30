Rockets handle pressure in clutch this time, hold on to beat Lakers 99-92 in Game 5, stave off elimination

LOS ANGELES — There was a “here we go again” moment for Rockets fans in the final minutes of Game 5.

A LeBron James bucket at the rim had turned a seven-point Rockets lead just 30 seconds earlier into a three-point lead — Houston fans had a flashback to their team’s collapse in the final 30 seconds of Game 3.

Except this time Reed Sheppard took care of the ball, created space off an Alperen Sengun screen, and drained a midrange shot. Then Sheppard just ripped the ball away from LeBron James and went in for the uncontested dunk.

REED SHEPPARD. CLUTCH.



The jumper, the steal, the flush... Houston's lead is back up to 7 with 2:20 remaining!



They can force Game 6 with a W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ktycOoOcEh — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2026

“We definitely remember what happened in game three, and we didn’t want to let that happen again,” Sheppard said. “So just being able to stick together and make the right play and get in the right offensive sets and get good shots, and that’s what we were able to do.”

Houston executed down the stretch and held on to win 99-93, staving off elimination and cutting the series lead to 3-2 Lakers. The series now shifts back to Houston for Game 6, but the vibe inside Crypto.com Arena was that everyone would be back here Sunday for Game 7.

Jabari Smith Jr. was the anchor for the Rockets, scoring 22 while shooting 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, with seven boards as well.

Jabari Smith Jr. stepped up big to keep the Rockets season alive!



🚀 22 PTS

🚀 6-13 FGM

🚀 7 REB

🚀 2 BLK



From down 3-0 to down 3-2... Game 6 is Friday at 9:30 PM ET on Prime. pic.twitter.com/8ErP6EYsUG — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2026

“He was just everywhere on the court, in every situation, passing, rebounding, his versatility is always a plus for us,” Rockets coach Ime Udoka said postgame. “I think it just had a really good overall game... he controlled the game, aggressive on offense, versatile on defense, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”

Austin Reaves made his return from a strained oblique, and with that, Lakers fans filled Crypto on Wednesday night, expecting to celebrate winning a series nobody gave them a chance in before it started.

Early on, it looked like they would get that chance. The Lakers defended well, and the Rockets again struggled to generate offense, particularly in the half-court, scoring 21 points in the first quarter while shooting 2-of-9 from 3-point range, and adding zero fast-break points. The Rockets trailed the Lakers by seven after 12 minutes and it felt lucky they were that close. That dynamic shifted at the start of the second quarter when the 3-pointers started to fall for Houston, which shot 4-of-7 from deep to open the frame and quickly retook the lead. At the half, it was 51-47 Rockets because they shot 6-of-12 from 3-point range and 55% overall in the second quarter, outscoring the Lakers 30-19.

The Rockets carried that momentum over to the third quarter and led by 11. That’s when the pattern of the Lakers making a push to cut the lead and the Rockets responding with key buckets and stops started. LeBron James did his part, scoring 11 fourth-quarter points, but Reaves started to look tired and shot 1-of-8 in the frame. For the game, LeBron finished with 25 points and seven assists, while Reaves had 22 points but on 4-of-16 shooting (he got to the free throw line 13 times. Deandre Ayton was engaged and finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds.

Smith scored 22 points, with Tari Eason adding 18 and Amen Thompson 15. The Rockets did all that without Kevin Durant, who remains out with a bone bruise in his ankle.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from 0-3 down to win a series. The Rockets need two more hard-fought wins to make that happen, but after Wednesday night, it feels possible.

“I think we’re not done yet,” Eason said.

